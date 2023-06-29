Labour’s humiliating climbdowns are a gift to the Tories

Labour leader Keir Starmer

As so often happens in politics, theory has collided with reality, creating an embarrassing, U-turn shaped mess.

Most notably, Labour has scaled back its Green Prosperity Plan in a desperate attempt to display fiscal credibility. Rachel Reeves’ proposal to borrow £28 billion annually to splurge on the false economy of “green jobs” in the short term has been left in tatters. But the party has this week also reportedly abandoned ideas including free school meals and a significant uptick in the digital services tax. We recently learnt that it may not now offer universal childcare or press ahead with plans to abolish university tuition fees.

The fundamental issue is that these socialist economic measures are simply not feasible. Tax Freedom Day, the point at which the average Briton stops working for the HMRC and starts doing so for themselves, occurred a week later this year than last, on June 17th. Our taxes are set to hit a post-war high later this decade. Government spending as a proportion of GDP has hit over 100 per cent, while growth itself has stalled. Inflation remains sticky at 8.7 per cent.

Further, the coalescing of the main parties around the centre-left ground suggests politicians are pitifully short on ideas. They often see eye-to-eye on the same broken model of throwing money at problems to fix them, and it is telling of the state the Tories are now in that Labour is the party paring back spending in the name of fiscal responsibility. Labour is the party going to great lengths to get business on side, while the Conservatives have yet to recover from those expletives uttered by one member back in 2018.

But there is no real interest in the engines of growth, or in the importance of private sector investment into supply-side capital, among our political elites. In terms of plants, equipment, infrastructure, supply chains, we lag behind our international rivals.

And make no mistake, Labour is still signalling its intent to pursue spending in new areas. A National Wealth Fund will be backed by £8 billion in funding from unidentified sources. And when it cannot spend, it will legislate, forcing businesses or bill-payers to bear the brunt. Sir Keir Starmer has promised to block new licences on oil and gas exploration – despite our ongoing energy insecurity and soaring costs for households.

The Tories desperately need to restore credibility, and to convince voters that they are a safe pair of hands on the tiller. But perhaps the recent Labour climbdowns provide an opportunity. The public, some of whom will have supported measures like free school meals for all children, will be left scratching their heads and asking what the Opposition now stand for. The Tories should, too. Labour are not looking like a serious government-in-waiting, but a Party that has lost its sense of purpose.

This is also an opportunity for Rishi Sunak to remind the nation that socialist economics doesn’t work. Even the Labour party, many months before a general election, are abandoning costly, interventionist measures that risk further stifling growth. By abandoning the Green Plan, the Opposition is sending a clear message that massive state “investment” is not viable at a time when we can neither tax nor borrow to fund it. We cannot, nor should not, attempt to compete with Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – a broad piece of legislation that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Huge spending plans cannot be supported simply by ending VAT on school fees or abolishing non-dom status.

The Tories should underscore the folly of Starmer’s oil and gas ban – how it will force us to become reliant on imported energy. And they should explain the drivers of growth – low taxes, deregulation, rowing back the state – and then click them into gear.

