Labour’s hypocrisy is breathtaking

Labour leader Keir Starmer talks to the media during a visit to Burnley College in East Lancashire

For a party that claims to be cruising to victory at the next election, Labour seems to be in something of a panic. Its decision to mount a series of personal attacks on Rishi Sunak has left some senior figures feeling uncomfortable with tactics normally associated with US politics. One ad hominem advert accuses the Prime Minister, on the basis of no evidence, of not wanting to jail child sex offenders.

Governments are, of course, responsible for promulgating laws that determine sentencing terms, but many of those in place today were passed during the period of the last Labour government. More than that, one leading political figure who has been personally responsible for decisions in these areas is not Mr Sunak but Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader. He was the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and sat on the Sentencing Council in 2012 when it was agreed there should not be an automatic prison term for child sex abuse, though a 14-year maximum was set.

The hypocrisy of Labour’s attack is breathtaking. When Boris Johnson said Sir Keir, as DPP, had managed to prosecute journalists but not the serial sex offender Jimmy Savile, the roof fell in. Mr Johnson was accused, even by some of his own MPs, of smearing the Labour leader’s reputation “without evidence”. Those two words accompanied every BBC news bulletin, yet seem mysteriously to have disappeared when reporting the Labour attack on Mr Sunak.

In fact, there is more of a case for Sir Keir to answer for the failure of the Crown Prosecution Service to bring Savile to book than for the fatuous attack on Mr Sunak. As the election approaches, Sir Keir’s record as DPP will be a legitimate target.