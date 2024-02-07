Labour’s insulation policy will cost up to £13bn a year, Treasury claims

Labour says it will upgrade 19 million homes that have an Energy Performance Certificate rating below C - Andrew Aitchison/Alamy

Labour’s plan to improve energy efficiency across millions of homes would cost more than double the amount the party has claimed, an analysis by Treasury officials has found.

The party has said its green measures would cost the Exchequer a maximum of £6 billion a year while bringing down the cost of bills for households across the country.

But the Government’s five-page analysis claims it would actually cost from £12 billion to £13 billion a year.

The calculation was immediately dismissed by Labour, which said the analysis did not take into account the fact that some of the costs would be paid by consumers and landlords - not the Treasury.

A party spokesman said: “This costing is ludicrous and uses bogus assumptions. They have costed someone else’s policy, not Labour’s.”

Rishi Sunak attacked Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the policy at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The 10-year costing was produced by civil servants in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and published by the Treasury.

It said what it called the £13 billion “black hole” was equivalent to a 2p rise in income tax.

Labour’s policy is to spend £6 billion a year on grants to upgrade 19 million homes that have an Energy Performance Certificate rating below C.

However, the analysis by Treasury officials said there were currently 13.1 million homes with a rating below C, and the cost of upgrading them would be £7 billion more than Labour’s estimates.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “This official costing shows that a key plank of Labour’s policy costs double what they have claimed.

“But given it was all coming out of a £28 billion a year spending splurge which is cancelled one day and then reinstated the next, the overall picture is an opposition party in a general election year that simply does not have an economic plan.

“And when you have an explicit spending commitment without a plan to pay for it, it can only mean one thing - higher taxes.”

However, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said the analysis was not robust because it assumed the whole cost of home insulation would be met by the Exchequer.

It said that restoring the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for the private rented sector, which the Prime Minister scrapped in September, would not cost the Treasury anything as costs would fall upon landlords.

There were around 4.5 million privately rented homes in the UK in 2022.

On top of this, the ECIU said that some existing insulation schemes such as the Energy Company Obligation and Great British Insulation Scheme are funded by energy suppliers and recouped by a levy on bills - again not funded by the Treasury.

‘Politically motivated figures’

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU said: “These appear to be politically motivated figures, rather than a proper assessment.

“They deflect from the failure of the Government to get homes insulated which has left the most vulnerable choosing between eating and heating during the gas price crisis. Sky-high bills and a multi-billion pound taxpayer bailout are the price for this lack of investment from the Government.

“Anyone arguing against investment in insulation is calling for higher bills, less energy independence and unhealthy homes. Cold, damp homes damage people’s health and cost the NHS billions of pounds every year.”

Catherine Haddon, from the Institute for Government think-tank, said: “Costing opposition policies has happened since at least the 1950s. It’s very much a political tool.

“The Treasury only do the calculations based on assumptions about the policy which have to be given to them by ministers or special advisers. It’s a long-standing convention.”

Lord Macpherson, the former Treasury permanent secretary, tweeted that such costings should be ignored.

