Labour-led council ditches community police to hire own enforcers

PCSOs on the street

Police community support officers (PCSOs) are being ditched by a Labour-led council so that it can hire its own enforcers.

Hertsmere Borough Council said it would stop paying £130,700 a year for the service and will instead pay for its own council-led enforcement squad.

PCSOs, who are usually paid just under £30,000, are designed to prevent lower level crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour, such as littering and underage drinking.

Since 2007, the council has provided funding under the PCSO Incentive Scheme, seeing Hertfordshire Constabulary match the council’s funding and provide the officers.

The current annual budget of £130,700 pays for seven PCSOs.

But now the council says it wants “to enhance its direct role in enforcement focusing on dealing with environmental crime and anti-social behaviour” by “deploying council employed uniformed enforcement officers”.

Council papers said that the constabulary’s focus on recruiting full police officers meant there was “a number of vacant posts and a reduction in the PCSOs operational in the district”, with the local authority receiving a refund of £37,370 this year as a result.

Therefore, the council said that “the continued funding of PCSOs is no longer seen as a cost-effective way of delivering the council’s commitments”.

Eight other local authorities in Hertfordshire alone also no longer provide funding for PSCOs.

‘They are appreciated by the public’

The move has been criticised by David Lloyd, the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, who said it was “unhelpful” and that the public had repeatedly told him they wanted to see more officers on the street.

“PCSOs are always out on patrol and they are appreciated by the public, and I remain firmly committed to their role,” he said.

Christian Gray, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and enforcement, said it was not in the council’s “gift” to employ PCSOs, saying responsibility lay with the police.

It comes after figures from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services revealed last year that the number of “bobbies on the beat” has dropped by a third in five years with only one PSCO for every 2,400 people in England and Wales.

Story continues

In some areas, such as Cambridgeshire and Surrey, the presence of neighbourhood police has dropped to as little as one for over 5,000 people.

Since 2015, the total number of officers assigned to neighbourhood roles has fallen by over 7,000, dropping from 23,928 to 16,577, despite anti-social behaviour experiences hitting a six-year high in 2019.

Earlier this year, Neighbourhood Watch organisers called for the widespread restoration of PCSOs on Britain’s streets to help curb a worrying rise in anti-social behaviour.

A survey among the organisation’s 2.5 million members revealed that issues such as harassment, vandalism and fly-tipping now top the list of crimes that both worry and affect them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.