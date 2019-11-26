Labour Makes Faith Vow After Rabbi Attack: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Labour is due to launch its race and faith manifesto just hours after the U.K.’s chief rabbi attacked Jeremy Corbyn’s record in dealing with anti-Semitism in the party. Writing in The Times, Ephraim Mirvis said “a new poison -- sanctioned from the very top -- has taken root” in the party and suggested Corbyn was not fit to be prime minister.

Labour insisted Corbyn was a life-long campaigner against anti-Semitism, but this isn’t the kind of headline the party needs as it lags in the polls going into the final two weeks of the election.

The Labour leader faces a TV grilling on the BBC on Tuesday evening.

Corbyn will launch the party’s race and faith manifesto in North LondonThe Liberal Democrats announce plans to expand the U.K.’s marine protected areasTuesday is the last day for British citizens to register to vote. They have until 11:59 p.m.

An ICM/Reuters poll released Monday put the Conservatives on 41%, Labour on 34%, Liberal Democrats on 13% and the Brexit Party on 4%.Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Four Ways the U.K. Election Could Play Out for BrexitLabour, Tories Dig Up Old Attack Lines in Bid for U.K. PowerThreat to Raab Shows the Shifting Loyalties of U.K. VotersSNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC’s Andrew Neil that Scotland would look to rejoin the EU if Brexit happens.Remain voters will feel free to vote tactically as there’s no chance of a Labour majority, argues Rachel Sylvester in the Times.

The pound traded at $1.2896 early on TuesdayBloomberg Intelligence has taken a deep-dive into the risks and opportunities the 2019 election bringsThere’s now a 74% chance of a Conservative majority, according to odds offered by Paddy Power.

