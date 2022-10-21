Labour MP Chris Matheson quits over 'sexually-motivated' invitation to Gibraltar

Labour MP Chris Matheson

A Labour MP has quit parliament after a report found he made "unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances" towards a young female staffer.

Christian Matheson asked the female employee on a "secret" trip to Gibraltar and drunkenly tried to kiss her after a corporate dinner, the inquiry heard.

It described how the former shadow cabinet minister engaged in "inappropriate" and "unwanted" hugging, sexual remarks and touching.

The Commons investigation said his advances were "entirely non-consensual, as well as threatening, intimidating, undermining and humiliating for the complainant".

Mr Matheson admitted some of the allegations against him but insisted his actions were not sexually motivated and he had only been "fatherly" to the woman.

He had been facing a four-week suspension from the Commons which, if approved by MPs, would have triggered a recall petition in his constituency.

There will now be a by-election in his City of Chester seat, which he had represented for seven years and where he won a 6,164 majority for Labour in 2019.

The inquiry was carried out by the Independent Expert Panel which is chaired by Sir Stephen Irwin, a retired Lord Justice of Appeal.

It found that Mr Matheson was guilty of “serious sexual misconduct” and his “continuing denial of the truth” was an aggravating factor.

'Private trip' to Gibraltar and aerospace dinner at Grosvenor Hotel

The allegations against the Labour MP largely centred around two events where he is said to have behaved inappropriately towards the woman.

In December 2019 he invited her on "a private trip" to Gibraltar "which he asked her to keep secret, even from her close family".

Despite his protestations the panel concluded the planned visit, which did not go ahead, was "sexually motivated" and his explanations for it were "not credible".

The commissioner "concluded that the invitation was sexual misconduct which was both non-consensual and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her".

Story continues

A month later, in January 2020, Mr Matheson took the woman as his guest to a formal aerospace dinner at the upmarket Grosvenor Hotel in central London.

During the meal, at which he "had been drinking heavily", he is said to have been "persistent in his pursuit of her" whilst she "did her best in difficult circumstances to resist".

As well as making "unwanted and sexual advances" the report found he "rebuked her publicly and aggressively at the dinner table for texting".

He "made (positive) personal comments about her appearance on the way into the dinner, while looking at her suggestively," the inquiry found.

Mr Matheson is also said to have "linked arms with the complainant" whilst arriving and leaving at the meal.

"A witness at the dinner had warned him that he was being over-familiar with her and making an idiot of himself," the report said.

After the meal Mr Matheson "insisted on accompanying her afterwards to the bus stop, even though she told him that he did not need to and encouraged him to stay at the event".

He then "aggressively made her hold his hand as they left" and once at the bus stop, which "was in a quiet and dark place", he invited her back to his flat.

'Long, lingering' bus stop kiss

"At the bus stop, he held her in place by her arms and kissed her twice on the forehead. She described the first kiss as lasting 'a really long lingering time'.

"She pulled away but had to wipe away his saliva from her forehead. He pulled her to him again for the second kiss, and she pulled away again.

"At the bus stop, he attempted to kiss her on the mouth, but she jerked away from him."

The inquiry said that "later that night he sent her a text saying 'Don’t be angry with me'."

During the investigation Mr Matheson admitted kissing the young woman on the forehead and that he had "blurred the boundaries between employer and employee".

But he "denied the more serious allegations" and said his actions were "fatherly" and "friendly" and not "sexually motivated" at any time.

The panel found his remorse was "half-hearted, because it extends only to the conduct he admits, which is limited" and his claims of being fatherly were "evidently false".

Young woman left job as staffer after incidents

It concluded his "continuing failure to acknowledge the full extent of his misconduct is an aggravating factor" and "is insulting to the complainant".

"In his excuses and denials, which he continues to persist in, he has sought to sow self-doubt and confusion in the mind of the complainant about his behaviour," it said.

"That is quite unwarranted. His denials make a nonsense of his ‘reflection’ upon his conduct. There is, and is likely to continue to be, a deliberate and continuing denial of the truth."

The investigation found his behaviour had "a profoundly painful impact upon her (and her family), causing her serious harm and affecting her health and wellbeing".

"She felt that she was belittled and humiliated by his conduct, exploited by his use of the power dynamic between them, and in the end preyed upon.

"There was also a substantial age difference between them. She had trusted and respected him as her first employer and as a family friend. That trust was shattered by these events."

The young woman said she felt she had no choice but to leave her job as a result of Mr Matheson’s conduct, the inquiry added.

In mitigation, it found the complaint had "undoubtedly impacted" on the former Labour MP’s health and "there are also consequential family and personal circumstances" for him.

MP 'dismayed' as he seeks to rebuild life

Mr Matheson said he had "committed a minor breach of the code" and that the report contained "provable factual inaccuracies".

"This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue," he said in his resignation statement.

"Indeed my insistence on what I know to be true – that I had no sexual motivation in this matter - was held against me as a refusal to accept my guilt, and caused an increased sanction which I felt was disproportionate."

He added: "I believe that the honourable and right thing to do now is to resign my seat and seek to rebuild my life elsewhere.

"This matter has also caused a great toll on my health, requiring my hospitalisation, and I ask that my privacy is respected while I recover.

"I apologise to the people of Chester, and to the House of Commons, for the disrepute I have brought. I once again apologise to the complainant in my case, for the hurt I have caused."