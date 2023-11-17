Labour MP Jo Stevens’s office vandalised after she abstained from Gaza vote

The Incident at the Cardiff Central MP’s office is being investigated by police - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A senior Labour MP’s constituency office was vandalised after she abstained from the Gaza vote.

Jo Stevens’s office in Cardiff was sprayed with red paint and posters were put up accusing her of having “blood on her hands”.

The incident at the Cardiff Central MP’s office in Albany Road on Thursday evening is being investigated by police.

The shadow Welsh secretary supported a three-line whip by Labour to abstain on an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire and instead back party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s position of longer “humanitarian pauses”.

Sir Keir faced a major rebellion as 56 Labour MPs – including 10 shadow ministers and parliamentary aides – defied the whip and supported the SNP.

Naz Shah, one of the shadow ministers to resign in order to support the ceasefire motion, said she had received “Islamophobic hatred” that she had reported to the police.

She told Times Radio that the vandalism to her colleague’s office was “appalling”.

“Clearly I’m concerned about all the people getting this vile abuse,” she said.

Ms Shah said: “I’m concerned for my staff. I’m concerned for every MP… right now who is getting the emails, the telephone messages, the abuse on telephone messages.

“All the people who are having to stay indoors because there are threats flying around and police are having to drive around their homes.

“It is worrying, it is frightening. And it is not a nice place for any MP, anybody who is on the receiving end of the abuse.”

The Bradford West MP said Labour’s own amendment on the Gaza conflict tabled on Wednesday “didn’t go far enough” and that she felt compelled to vote for a ceasefire after seeing “horror after horror” unfold in the Middle East.

A police spokesman said: “South Wales Police is investigating criminal damage to a property on Albany Road. A number of items have been seized for examination and enquiries are ongoing.”

