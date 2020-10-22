Labour MP told to repay £1,100 after using Parliament stationery for election campaign

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan sent a 'Brexit update' on Parliamentary stationery, in breach of House rules - DAILY TELEGRAPH/Rii Schroer

A Labour frontbencher has been told she must repay more than £1,100 after an inquiry found she breached Commons rules by using Parliamentary stationery to send a “Brexit Update” letter to her constituents.

The Commons Standards Committee found that Rosena Allin-Khan, a Shadow Health Minister, breached the rules by sending 1,624 letters in pre-paid envelopes before last year’s general election.

Under the Commons rules, MPs can only use House stationery for their work as a Member of Parliament and are banned from using it to campaign.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, said Dr Allin-Khan's mailshot used "public resources to highlight to a group of voters her position and record on an issue that was one of the key themes of the imminent election".

In her report to the committee, Ms Stone noted that it was the third time in three years that Dr Allin-Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, had breached the rules.

They included a previous occasion when she sent out party-political literature on stationery with the royal badge of the crowned portcullis.

The committee recommended she should repay the £1,142.52 cost of the delivery and should make a personal statement in the House apologising for the breach.

It said she should also agree steps to prevent further breaches and that her progress should be reviewed after three and six months, and recommended a more “serious sanction” if she breaks the rules again.

Dr Allin-Khan did not respond to a request for comment.