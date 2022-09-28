Labour Party conference: Keir Starmer hints Labour could target wealthy with tax increase on stocks and shares

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in Liverpool this morning - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested a Labour government could tax wealth more heavily as he said he is considering what would be a “fair way to tax all income wherever it comes from”.

The Labour leader rejected the suggestion that he wanted to impose a “wealth tax” but he said he is “looking at how we tax fairly”.

Sir Keir has committed to reinstating the 45p top rate of income tax if he wins power and he was asked this morning if he could also roll out a “wealth tax”.

He told LBC Radio: “We are looking at how we tax fairly. On wealth, I am looking at whether and how we tax all different forms of income.

“Some people obviously earn their income through a wage, other people earn it through stocks and shares and dividends and we are looking at what is a fair way to tax all income wherever it comes from.”

Told that it sounded like a “wealth tax”, Sir Keir said: “No, it is not really a wealth tax. It is looking at different forms of income, it is stocks and shares and dividends.”

08:54 AM

Tories can 'never again claim' to be party of 'fiscal responsibility'

The Conservative Party can "never again claim" to be the party of "fiscal responsibility" after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “It’s the worst of all situations for our country to find itself in. Rather than coming on and disparaging the IMF, the Government needs to come on and urgently review the plans that it set out last Friday.

“The Conservative Party can never again claim to be a party of fiscal responsibility, they’ve lost the right to claim that after what they did last Friday.”

08:50 AM

Starmer: Labour now closer to Blair than Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer said the Labour Party under his leadership is now closer to Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour than it is to the version of the party under Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked on Times Radio if he was comfortable saying Labour is closer to the party of Sir Tony than it is to Mr Corbyn, Sir Keir said: “I certainly hope so because Tony Blair won three elections and I want us to win the next election.”

He added: “We are firmly on the centre ground, common sense politics, practical answers to the challenges the country faces.”

08:46 AM

'We are the party of fiscal responsibility'

The Labour Party's economic plans are "hugely different" to the Conservative Party's, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

He told Times Radio: “We’ve got two rules that we put in place last year, which was we would pay for day-to-day spend, we would borrow to invest.

“If we look at the package that the Government has put on the table, we would not cut the top rate [of income tax] from 45 per cent to 40 per cent, we would cancel the tax cut for corporation tax.”

Labour would also extend the windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas companies.

“We are a long, long way from the Government and we’ve got clear fiscal rules," Sir Keir said.

“We are the party of fiscal responsibility – the Government has lost control of the economy.”

08:34 AM

Lib Dems call for Parliament to be recalled over IMF statement

The Liberal Democrats have called for Parliament to be recalled in the wake of the International Monetary Fund's statement on the UK Government's tax cutting plans (see the post below at 08.07).

Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "Truss and Kwarteng have been in Government for three weeks, and the IMF has already been forced to issue a statement on their reckless economic policy.

"Both are totally blinded by ideology, which is making millions across the UK suffer. We need to recall Parliament to fix this mess."

The House of Commons is currently in recess for party conference season, with MPs due to return to Westminster on October 11.

08:31 AM

Pictured: James Cleverly visits Korean DMZ

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is currently making his first trip in the role to East Asia as he looks to strengthen the UK's trade and security ties in the region.

He is visiting Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.

During his stay in South Korea he visited the demilitarised zone (DMZ) bordering North Korea.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stands on border line separating the South and North of Korea during a visit to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) at Camp Bonifas in the Republic of Korea - Simon Dawson /No 10 Downing Street

08:24 AM

'I think they should be very cautious'

Sir John Redwood, a Tory MP, has offered a robust defence of Liz Truss’s tax-cutting plans and warned against further intervention by the Bank of England on interest rates.

He told Sky News: “My message today is that the Government are right to see the main threat for the year ahead is recession not inflation because the good news is that all forecasters say inflation will come down a lot next year, and the sooner the better.”

On the Bank of England, he said: “I think they should be very cautious about taking more action because they have lurched from a monetary policy that was flagrantly too permissive and very inflationary to one which is now very tight.

“And I think it’s quite tight enough to do the job we need to do which is to get inflation down.”

08:22 AM

Tory MP dismisses IMF concerns

Sir John Redwood, a Tory MP and prominent Liz Truss supporter, has dismissed the concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund over the economic plan put forward by the Government (see the post below at 08.07) .

Appearing on Sky News, he said: “The IMF were very wrong, as was the Bank of England, over the inflation which they now rightly worry about.

"They didn’t warn us or the other central banks in the run up to the big inflation, that the monetary policies of 2021 were far too loose, interest rates far too low, and the money printing was getting out of control. It’s a great pity they didn’t warn about that."

08:20 AM

Starmer: Huq comments were ‘racist’ and ‘wrong’

Rupa Huq, the Labour MP, was yesterday suspended from the party after sparking outrage by saying that Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, is “superficially black”.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said this morning that the comments were “racist” and “wrong”.

He told LBC Radio: “Let me immediately say that what she said in my view was racist, it was wrong and she has been suspended from the whip in the party and that was done very, very quickly.

“I think that tells you how strongly I feel about those comments. She shouldn’t have said it. She will be dealt with and I will be absolutely clear it was racist.”

Ms Huq has apologised.

Rupa Huq is pictured this morning outside her London home - James Manning/PA

08:19 AM

'I don’t spend time saying which class I am'

Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not know what social class he would put himself in but that his working class upbringing has informed his politics.

Asked what class he considers himself to be, he told LBC Radio: “Firmly working class background. My dad worked in a factory, my mum, as you know, was a nurse, and we struggled with the bills, that is why the phone was cut off.”

He added: “Now, I don’t know what class I would put myself in but my background informs…”

Told that he is likely upper-middle class, the Labour leader replied: “I don’t spend time saying which class I am.”

08:16 AM

'I am concerned because we are on a variable'

Sir Keir Starmer today revealed that he does have a mortgage on his house and his monthly payments have increased by "a few hundred pounds" amid rising interest rates.

Asked if he has a mortgage, the Labour leader told LBC Radio: “I do. I am concerned because we are on a variable. We have got a mortgage, like millions of other people, we are on a variable mortgage and therefore like lots of other people our outgoings have gone up pretty significantly.”

Asked how much his monthly payments had increased by, he said: “A few hundred pounds as I am sure it has for other people.”

08:10 AM

'Most united, confident Labour Party' in 'many, many years'

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Labour Party unity as he claimed it is now the "most united" it has been in "many, many years".

The Labour leader told LBC Radio: "People are now looking to the Labour Party for the answers to the very difficult questions that are out there.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in Liverpool this morning - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

“This is a Labour Party that can confidently look the electorate in the eye and the electorate are looking back at the Labour Party.

“It is the most united, confident Labour Party we have seen for many, many years and that is not just me saying it, that is practically everybody here, including those that aren’t party members. They can feel something in the air and what they are feeling in the air, I think, is change.”

08:09 AM

08:07 AM

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'urgent' review of Government's tax plans

The International Monetary Fund has urged Liz Truss to reverse the decision to abolish the top rate of income tax, in a highly unusual attack on the economic policy of a G7 country. (You can read the full story here).

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was asked for his reaction to the IMF's intervention and he said the statement was "very serious" and it shows "just what a mess the Government has made of the economy and it is self-inflicted".

He told LBC Radio that the Government must now "urgently" review its tax plans.

He said: “I think the Government has got to respond to this, they have got to set out in terms how are they going to fix the problems that they have made. At the moment they are suggesting they might be doing something in November. That is far too long off. They have got to review the plans they put out on Friday, they have got to do it urgently in my view.”

08:04 AM

