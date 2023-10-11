Labour Party conference latest: We will ignore Nimbys and build new homes, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured this morning in Liverpool on the final day of Labour's annual conference - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

08:59 AM BST

Labour will tackle 'biggest barrier' holding back working class people, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he was determined to tackle barriers which prevent working class people from achieving their goals.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t even envisage I’d be sitting in the studio with you as leader of the Labour Party, let alone to have the opportunity… the privilege to be prime minister,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And there will be many working class families, children who have – as the biggest barrier – not their talent, but his sense that this isn’t for them, that it’s for others.

“It’s really important we address that because that to my mind holds back more children, young people than almost anything else.”

08:45 AM BST

We will ignore local opposition to building new homes, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would ignore local opposition to new homes being built.

The Labour leader has pledged to build 1.5million new homes and has promised to “bulldoze through” any “blockage”.

Asked this morning if his message to people who oppose development would effectively be “we hear you but I am afraid we are ignoring you”, Sir Keir told the BBC: “Yes, we are going to have to do that. That is not going to be a crude exercise.

“I think one of the problems we have is that planning is at the moment very, very localised, there isn’t the ability to look across a wider area and say where would the best place be for this development? Where could we have a new town?

“And so we need to bulldoze through it but we also need to be pragmatic about how we do it. But I am going to be clear, we are going to have to do things which previous governments haven’t done because otherwise we will end up where we are now which is talking about housing… but not actually getting very much done.”

08:36 AM BST

Conference speech was ‘culminating moment’, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he viewed his speech at Labour Party conference yesterday as a “culminating moment” for his leadership.

Asked if he agreed with that characterisation, the Labour leader told Times Radio: “Oh, very much yes. I have always seen this as three stages.

“I took over three and a half years ago, the Labour Party, picked it up off the floor. We had to change the Labour Party at pace and ruthlessly, expose the Tories and the SNP as not fit to govern but then this stage which was always the third stage but very important which is setting out the positive case.”

08:14 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer criticises ‘idiot’ protester who interrupted conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “absolutely determined” not to allow an “idiot” protester to disrupt his Labour conference speech yesterday after a man interrupted him and covered him in glitter.

The Labour leader told Times Radio that the glitter was a “nightmare to shift but I was absolutely determined that this wasn’t going to disrupt what has been four years of really hard work”.

Asked if he was worried for his safety, Sir Keir said: “I just wanted to get on with the speech and that is why I rolled up my sleeves and got on with it and I didn’t want that idiot to interrupt that and I don’t want that idiot to dominate what I have got to say today.”

08:02 AM BST

Labour leader won’t promise to quit if he fails to hit 1.5m new homes pledge

Sir Keir Starmer refused to make a promise that he would not seek re-election for a second term as prime minister if he failed to deliver on his pledge to build 1.5million new homes during the first term of a Labour government.

He told Times Radio he was “confident” the target would be hit and said: “I wouldn’t have put it out there if I wasn’t confident. One of the things I have been doing in the last six to 12 months is bombproofing everything we put out as a party. Some people have interpreted those shifts of position as somehow a weakness.

“Actually it is a strength to say I will not put anything before the electorate after what they have been through which I do not think is credible and can’t be delivered.”

Asked again if he was willing to make a promise not to seek a second term if he failed to deliver on the housebuilding target, Sir Keir said: “I am confident. I wouldn’t put it forward if I didn’t think we could do it. It is not just a number, it is about aspiration and opportunity.

“I am very comfortable putting our proposals before the electorate… in five years’ time if we are lucky enough to get elected in next time to serve the electorate will have their chance to judge whether we are delivering on what we have said. I am confident we will but of course the electorate will have to judge.”

07:56 AM BST

Starmer vows to 'get tough' with Nimbys who try to block new housing

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “get tough” with Nimbys - including his own MPs - if they try to stand in the way of his pledge to build 1.5million new homes.

Sir Keir confirmed the pledge in his conference speech in Liverpool yesterday as he said a Labour government would “get Britain building again”.

Asked if he would crackdown on Labour MPs if they attempted to block development in their own constituencies, he told Times Radio this morning: “Yes, of course we will and that is always a feature of politics but we have to rise above that. That has held back housing for the last 13 years. We cannot allow that to go on.

“Obviously we want to work with local communities. That is why we have set out that this will be done bringing local authorities together to ensure that we get the right housing in the right place.

“The problem we have got at the moment is it is a bit of a wild west. Property is hoarded, developers in the end get the final say on where houses are. I want that to be done by local communities working together strategically, the right housing that they want with the right infrastructure, the schools and the public services to go with it.

“But we are going to have to get tough with anybody who stands in the way of that and that will include any Labour MPs who say well I am signed up to the project but just not here.”

