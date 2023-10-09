Labour Party conference latest: Tories turning UK into 'sick man of Europe', claims Reeves - watch live

Rachel Reeves accused the Tories of tuning the UK into the “sick man of Europe” when it comes to building new infrastructure as she criticised the Government’s handling of the HS2 project.

The shadow chancellor argued that the “single biggest obstacle” to economic growth in the UK “is the Conservative Party itself... just look at the fate of HS2... another promise broken”.

Addressing Labour activists in Liverpool, Ms Reeves said: “With this Government it has become a pattern. When it comes to getting things built and projects delivered, Britain has become the sick man of Europe, with HS2 coming in at ten times the cost of the French equivalent.

“That is why our shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh will commission an independent expert inquiry into HS2 to learn the lessons for the future.

“Because many more major government capital projects are running over time, over budget and are in danger of going undelivered. It is incumbent on government to make sure major projects are delivered on time and on budget. I will not tolerate taxpayers’ money being treated with the disrespect we have seen over recent years.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

12:49 PM BST

Mark Carney endorses Rachel Reeves to be next chancellor

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

In a video message played immediately after Ms Reeves’ speech, Mr Carney said: “Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.

“But, crucially she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family. It is beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”

12:46 PM BST

'Labour will fight next election on the economy', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would “make the next great strides towards ending the gender pay gap once and for all”.

The shadow chancellor said that “we have changed this party so we may have the chance to change our country”.

“Labour will fight this next election on the economy,” she said.

Concluding her speech, Ms Reeves said: “We are here: Ready to serve. Ready to lead. And together, we can – and we will – rebuild Britain.”

12:37 PM BST

Labour would hike stamp duty surcharge on overseas buyers

Turning to housing, Rachel Reeves announced that a Labour government would “raise the stamp duty surcharge on overseas buyers”.

She said this was needed because a house should be “first a home and not an asset”.

12:33 PM BST

Reeves accuses Tories of turning UK into 'sick man of Europe' on new infrastructure

Rachel Reeves said that “Labour will make the long term decisions and invest in British industry, driving down bills and creating new jobs”.

The shadow chancellor said that reviving growth will require “getting Britain building again”.

She claimed that the “single biggest obstacle” to economic growth in the UK “is the Conservative Party itself... just look at the fate of HS2... another promise broken”.

Ms Reeves said: “With this Government it has become a pattern. When it comes to getting things built and projects delivered, Britain has become the sick man of Europe, with HS2 coming in at ten times the cost of the French equivalent.

“That is why our shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh will commission an independent expert inquiry into HS2 to learn the lessons for the future.

“Because many more major government capital projects are running over time, over budget and are in danger of going undelivered. It is incumbent on government to make sure major projects are delivered on time and on budget. I will not tolerate taxpayers’ money being treated with the disrespect we have seen over recent years.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, addresses Labour conference in Liverpool today - Stefan Rousseau/PA

12:24 PM BST

Reeves tells Sunak 'bring it on' over private school fees row

Rachel Reeves said that she will impose VAT on private school fees in her first Budget as chancellor as she challenged Rishi Sunak to “bring it on” if he wanted a battle over “aspiration”.

The shadow chancellor said: “And conference, we will put that money into helping the 93 per cent of our children who are in our state schools.

“And I tell you, if Rishi Sunak wants a fight on this, if the party that has herded our children into portakabins while our school roofs crumble, wants a fight about who has the most aspiration for our children then I say: Bring it on.”

Ms Reeves said Labour is “ready to serve, ready to lead and ready to rebuild Britain”.

12:19 PM BST

Labour government would not 'waver from iron clad fiscal rules'

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would not “waver from iron clad fiscal rules”.

She said she would introduce a new rule to require all major government tax and spend decisions to be accompanied by an independent forecast from the Office for Budget responsibility.

“Never again will a prime minister or chancellor be allowed to rush through plans that are un-costed, un-scrutinised and wholly detached from economic reality,” she said.

12:15 PM BST

UK must make more things domestically to protect against global shocks, says Reeves

The UK is now in a “new age of insecurity” and it is “no longer enough for government, if it ever was, to turn a blind eye to where things are made or who is making them”, Rachel Reeves said.

The shadow chancellor said a new approach was needed, an approach which she dubbed “securonomics”.

A key part of that will be ensuring that the UK makes more of the things it needs domestically, rather than importing them, so that “we are less exposed to global shocks”.

12:11 PM BST

'You can never trust the Tories with our economy ever again'

Referring to last year’s mini-Budget, Rachel Reeves told Labour activists: “That is why you can never trust the Tories with our economy ever again.”

The shadow chancellor said that Tory conference last week had demonstrated that the Conservatives are “so ready for opposition that they are behaving like they are already there”.

She also said that Liz Truss “might be out of Downing Street but she is still leading the Conservative Party”.

12:08 PM BST

Labour would usher in 'new era of economic security', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said Labour wanted to usher in a “new era of economic security”.

The shadow chancellor said that families “cannot dream big” if they “cannot sleep in peace at night”.

Ms Reeves said Labour would deliver “stability, investment and economic security so that working people are better off”.

12:06 PM BST

Rachel Reeves vows to 'restore UK's economic credibility'

Rachel Reeves is now on stage in Liverpool to deliver her speech setting out her vision for the UK economy.

The shadow chancellor was given a standing ovation by Labour activists before she said a single word.

Ms Reeves started her address by pledging that “out of the wreckage of Tory misrule Labour will restore our economic credibility”.

She vowed to “get Britain it’s future back”.

11:46 AM BST

Sunak denies visit to Red Wall during Labour conference is sign of 'desperation'

Rishi Sunak has denied that he targeted a so-called Red Wall region during the Labour Party conference because he was worried about the Conservatives’ chances at the next election.

The Prime Minister spent this morning visiting a Currys repair and customer service centre in Newark, Nottinghamshire, for one of his PM Connect events with business employees.

Taking media questions during the event, Mr Sunak was asked by a reporter whether his decision to take the “unusual step” of making a public visit during the Labour conference was a sign of “desperation”.

The Conservative Party leader rejected the suggestion.

He said: “No, I think that kind of approach to everything is incredibly political. I’m here to talk about the plans that we’ve announced. Just over the past few weeks, we’ve announced some pretty big things that are going to impact all of you, whether that is on net zero, on HS2, on support for towns like Mansfield, like Newark.”

11:27 AM BST

Labour government will ensure 'everyone who can work, does'

Labour’s top priority will be ensuring “everyone who can work, does”, the shadow work and pensions secretary said this morning.

Speaking from the main stage of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Liz Kendall said: “Our top priority will be ensuring everyone who can work, does.

“Because we believe the benefits of work go beyond a payslip – and in the dignity and self-respect good work brings.”

She added: “Our new deal for working people will cut poverty, increase wages and improve workers’ rights. And we’ll make sweeping changes to job centres, so they don’t just help people get work but get on in their work.

“This is our contract with the British people. Real opportunities matched by the responsibility to take them up.”

11:15 AM BST

Rachel Reeves to deliver conference speech at noon

The main event on day two of Labour Party conference in Liverpool is Rachel Reeves’ speech.

The shadow chancellor is due to set out her vision for the UK economy at noon.

11:10 AM BST

Greg Hands claims Labour would take the 'easy way out' on borrowing

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, claimed Labour would take the “easy way out” and increase borrowing as he responded to Rachel Reeve’s broadcast round this morning (see the post below at 08.09).

He tweeted:

Take it up 🆙 and take us back to the same old failed politics.



Only the Conservatives are committed to taking the immediate action to help families by halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing debt, and the long-term action needed to build a brighter future.#LPC23 — Greg Hands (@GregHands) October 9, 2023

10:50 AM BST

Starmer faces union revolt over future of HS2

Sir Keir Starmer is facing an HS2 revolt at Labour conference today as unions push for a commitment to build the high speed railway line “in full”.

The Labour leader signalled last week that he would not revive the second phase of HS2 if he wins the next general election after Rishi Sunak scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg.

But the Unite and Aslef unions are moving a motion at Labour conference this morning which calls on the party’s leadership to “reaffirm the pledge” that HS2 “must be built in full – not only to Manchester but also the Eastern leg to Leeds – as part of a publicly-run rail network”.

The result of the vote, expected at some point this afternoon, will not be binding on Sir Keir but should the motion be agreed it would pile the pressure on the Labour leader to reconsider his stance on the future of the infrastructure project.

10:36 AM BST

Sunak defends decision to scrap northern leg of HS2

Rishi Sunak defended the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham as he took part in a a business event in Nottinghamshire this morning.

The Prime Minister said: “We’re going to take every penny of that £36 billion and we’re going to spend it on transport across the country – on bus, on road, on rail, on all the forms of transport that you use every day.

“We’re going to deliver it far quicker so that you can see the benefits faster. We’re going to see it across more parts of our country.

“I think that is the right thing to do for the long term. Again, not an easy decision. And, as you can see, people have criticised me for it, but I’m always going to do what I think is right for all of you.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a business in Nottinghamshire, before hosting a PM Connect event - Joe Giddens/PA

10:22 AM BST

Rishi Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on Israel situation

Rishi Sunak said this morning that he will hold a Cobra meeting later today on the situation in Israel.

Speaking to businesses at an event in Nottinghamshire, the Prime Minister said: “We already have a very longstanding relationship with Israel, we’re one of their strongest allies. We’ve provided in the past the kinds of equipment that they’ve used to defend themselves over the past couple of days.

“And as I said to the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu], we will continue to provide – whether that’s diplomatic, intelligence or security support – as they need.

“I’m chairing a Cobra with my ministerial colleagues this afternoon, when we’ll continue to discuss the situation, but we’re in close dialogue with our Israeli counterparts.”

10:20 AM BST

Government on a 'go slow' on rearming UK amid Ukraine war, claims shadow defence secretary

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, claimed the Government is on a “go slow” when it comes to replenishing the UK’s arms stockpile amid the Ukraine war. He said a Labour government would “accelerate” the rearming process.

Speaking on the main stage at Labour conference in Liverpool this morning, Mr Healey said: “I am proud of the UK leadership on Ukraine. I want to be proud still in six months. But just when Britain should be accelerating support and rebuilding our stockpiles, the Government is on a go slow.

“It took 287 days after Putin invaded for ministers to sign a new contract for vital anti-tank weapons, 503 days for ministers to agree a new contract for ammunition, and still seven months after announcing £2billion to replenish stockpiles ministers have still not spent a single penny of this money or signed a single contract.

“So I can announce today Labour in government will accelerate this £2billion spend to rearm Britain, resupply Ukraine and boost British industry.”

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, addresses Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images Europe

09:59 AM BST

Labour would secure 'much better' Brexit deal with EU, says Lammy

David Lammy said a Labour government would secure a “much better” Brexit deal with the EU than the one currently in place.

The shadow foreign secretary told Labour conference in Liverpool this morning: “With Labour there will be no return to the single market or the customs union.

“But Keir Starmer is committed to improving our relations with Europe, delivering Britain a much better deal than we have got and seeking a new security pact to keep our country safe.”

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, is pictured addressing Labour conference in Liverpool this morning - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images Europe

09:44 AM BST

Tories will 'go low' during general election, claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he expected the Tories to “go low” at the next general election.

He told a business forum this morning: “In terms of how it will be run, I think it will unfortunately descend into a place which isn’t about big politics. I think it will go low from the Government’s point of view.

“My worry is, this is net zero, and there are other examples of this, that instead of making decisions in the long-term interest of the UK, the Government is in danger of making decisions in the short-term interest of opening up divides for the purpose of an election.

“When a government gets into that place, whatever political party it is, that’s a bad place for the country.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured attending a business forum in Liverpool this morning - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

09:29 AM BST

Starmer: Labour preparing for general election as soon as May

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is primed for a general election as soon as May next year.

Speaking to company bosses this morning at a business forum at the Labour conference in Liverpool, the party leader said: “I’m not going to predict the outcome of the general election, nor when it will be.

“Though obviously it will either be May or October, and our team is ready for May because I don’t think anybody would rule out May.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, addresses a business forum event at conference in Liverpool this morning - Peter Byrne /PA

09:25 AM BST

Starmer promises 'partnership' with business if Labour win election

Sir Keir Starmer has told a gathering of company bosses in Liverpool this morning that “if we do come into government, you will be coming into government with us” as he stressed the need for a “partnership” with business.

Discussing how to achieve growth at a business forum at the Labour Party conference, the party leader said: “We are not going to suck it up into the centre, we’re not going to run it from Westminster and Whitehall, trying to run things through government.

“I don’t think government can do your job better than you can, and I don’t think we should try, I think that’s a big mistake.

“Equally if the government just sits it out and says well we made our mission clear, the markets usually react, business knows what to do, we just sit back now, I don’t think that’s going to work because you don’t have a driving sense of purpose.

“Therefore it’s got to be a partnership. It’s got to be a partnership between business, between you and an incoming government. Therefore if we do come into government, you will be coming into government with us.”

09:20 AM BST

Labour would like lower taxes - but won't play 'fast and loose' with public finances

Rachel Reeves said she would like to cut taxes for working people but she could not play “fast and loose” with the public finances.

The shadow chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I don’t want to see working people pay any more in taxes, the tax burden is already at a 70-year high.

“And that’s why the number one mission of an incoming Labour government is to grow the economy, to have the highest sustained growth in the G7 with good jobs and rising productivity.”

She added: “I’m not going to make any un-costed and unfunded spending commitments. I’ve said that we’ll tax the non-doms properly, that we will put that money into our NHS.

“I would like taxes on working people to be lower but I’m not going to play fast and loose with the public finances and make any promises that I won’t be able to keep.”

09:14 AM BST

Labour government would face 'hard choices', says Reeves

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said her role as chancellor would involve “discipline, determination and hard choices”.

Asked about suggestions the party is not being bold enough, she told BBC Breakfast: “I’m under no illusions about the scale of the task that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year.

“The public finances are in a dire state, growth is on the floor, public services are on their knees.

“It is going to require discipline, determination and hard choices. But they will be Labour choices based on our values.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured this morning in Liverpool on the second day of Labour's annual conference - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

08:59 AM BST

High level of national debt ‘big constraint’ on Labour spending plans

High levels of national debt are likely to be the “big constraint” on both Labour and Tory spending plans, according to Paul Johnson.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank was asked if a Labour government could be in a position to borrow more than the Tories.

He told the BBC: “Well, the markets might well allow some more borrowing. One thing that the markets are really keen on is seeing a stable government.

“I think on both sides we have seen more stability in recent years. But they have also said, Labour have also said, they want debt to be falling over the period of the parliament.

“That is actually the big constraint here. Debt is not really on course to fall over the next five years or so. That’s what really tied Jeremy Hunt’s hands back in March and will probably tie his hands again in November.

“And if the Labour Party stick to that same rule, that will also tie their hands.”

08:54 AM BST

'Very hard indeed' for Labour to improve public services without hiking taxes

It would be “very hard indeed” for a Labour government to improve public services without putting up some taxes, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

Paul Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the medium term forecast for the public finances indicated that there will have to be “extremely tight spending plans” whichever party is in power.

Asked if Labour could stick to its spending plans without hiking taxes, Mr Johnson said: “I have to say I am not convinced that either a Labour or a Conservative government could do that.

“The most recent Budget red book suggests extremely tight spending plans after the next election, even though taxes are at a very high level. That is partly because we have got very high interest payments, partly because we have got very low growth, it is partly because we are spending a lot on pensions, the NHS and so on.

“And that old chestnut, cutting defence spending which we have done for decades, is no longer on the cards.

“So I think it is going to be tough for either party. But clearly one’s presumption is that Labour is more inclined to want to do something to improve public services and possibly the welfare system and that is going to be very hard indeed, I think, without some tax rises, at least in the short run until and unless growth really does change.”

08:41 AM BST

Measures to boost economic growth can take 'awfully long time' to work, says IFS chief

Action to boost economic growth does not have an immediate impact and it can take five to 10 years for results to be seen, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank has said as Rachel Reeves prepares to unveil Labour’s plan for the economy later today.

Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Growth is certainly something that we want and growth is certainly something that would help a lot and one or two of the things we have heard might help.

“So certainly liberalising planning policy would be one of many steps required. The problems are first that growth takes quite a long time to come through.

“Governments can do something but this is a five to 10 year programme, not something that happens over a year or two and secondly, of course, it is very uncertain.

“You can do all the right things and it can take an awfully long time with a great deal of uncertainty as to what actually happens in the end.”

08:37 AM BST

Pictured: Rachel Reeves takes part in media interviews on day two of Labour conference

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is interviewed on day two of the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool - Adam Vaughan /Shutterstock

08:35 AM BST

No place for Hamas sympathisers in Labour, suggests Reeves

There is no place for Hamas sympathisers in the Labour Party, Rachel Reeves suggested this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked if it was the case that if people want to be a Labour member they have to say Hamas are terrorists and Israel has a right to defend itself.

She told Times Radio: “Well yes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel has a right to exist. Israel has been attacked by terrorists. It has every right to defend itself, get its hostages back and protect its citizens.

“I am one of the vice chairs of Labour Friends of Israel, I am deeply concerned by the scenes that we have seen over the last few days.

“Women and children, young babies, being kidnapped by terrorists. It is appalling and Israel has every right to protect itself in these circumstances.”

Ms Reeves was asked if people cheering the Palestinian cause at Labour conference in Liverpool were welcome in the party and she said: “I have got no time for that.”

08:11 AM BST

Reeves: Labour government would inherit 'dire' economic situation

Labour will inherit a “dire” economic situation if it wins the next general election, Rachel Reeves said this morning.

The shadow chancellor was asked about Labour’s decision to rule out nationalising the UK’s energy sector and she told Times Radio: “We are not going to nationalise energy and let me tell you why, because when energy bills were at their peak, we looked at what impact it would have if you nationalised the industries.

“It would cost tens of billions of pounds and it wouldn’t reduce the cost of the energy that is traded on international markets so we did not feel that was the right approach. At the time we said we wanted to have a windfall tax on the huge profits that were being generated and we would use that money to cut people’s bills. That was the right approach.

“Now, we have also committed to creating GB Energy, wholly owned by the taxpayer, to invest in the generation of new, low carbon industries but a wholesale nationalisation would cost tens of billions of pounds and would not reduce anyone’s bills by a penny.

“The economic inheritance that I will face if I become chancellor of the exchequer next year will be dire. We have got public services on their knees, growth on the floor and a huge cost of living crisis. I am going to ensure that we spend every pound of taxpayers’ money wisely.”

08:09 AM BST

Labour would borrow to invest, admits Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would be prepared to borrow money to invest in the UK economy as she prepares to deliver her keynote speech on the second day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

However, the shadow chancellor said borrowing would only go ahead if overall levels of national debt were falling.

She said she intended to stick to her “fiscal rules” with “iron discipline”, namely that Labour would pay for day-to-day expenditure using tax receipts and that “we will get debt down as a share of our economy”

“And then only subject to that will we invest in things that are going to grow our economy,” she told Times Radio.

Asked if Labour’s position was that it would only borrow if debt was falling, Ms Reeves said: “We will only borrow if it is consistent with those fiscal rules which includes getting debt down as a share of our national economy.”

Asked the question again, Ms Reeves said: “If the debt is coming down by the end of the parliament. That is the only circumstances.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.