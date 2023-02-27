Labour plan to give menopausal women right to work from home

Angela Rayner speaking at the launch of Labour's 5 Missions for a Better Britain campaign - Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Europe

Menopausal women will be given new rights such as being allowed to work from home if they are struggling with symptoms, under Labour plans.

Launching the policy on Tuesday, Angela Rayner, the party’s deputy leader, will say that middle-aged women should not have to “suffer in silence” and instead should be supported to “thrive” in the workplace.

This could include being allowed to work flexible hours, with more breaks, and having paid time off for health appointments.

It could also mean allowing female workers adjustments to their uniforms and more rights over temperature control in the workplace, such as being allowed access to a fan to cope with hot flushes.

Under a Labour government, all companies with over 250 employees will be required to submit an annual action plan that sets out what adjustments they are making to support their female employees going through menopause.

It will be up to each organisation to set out how they will support women experiencing menopause, but companies will be expected to include things like giving the option of flexible or remote working.

One in 10 female workers left their jobs due to menopausal symptoms in 2022, according to a recent survey of over 4,000 women aged 45-55.

The research, carried out by Savanta ComRes for Channel 4, found that 14 per cent of women had reduced their hours at work, 14 per cent had gone part-time, and eight per cent had not applied for promotion.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that almost a third (31.7 per cent) of women aged 50-64 are economically inactive.

Ms Rayner, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said the number of women leaving the workforce is “skyrocketing” while productivity is “plummeting” because employees are not getting the support they need.

“This is bad for women, bad for business and bad for our economy. Everyone should be supported to thrive at work. But all too often, women going through the menopause are being let down,” she said.

“I know from working with many incredible women how hard it is to get on at work every day, whilst battling severe symptoms including depression, joint pain and extreme fatigue. It happens in every workplace, but too often women suffer in silence.”

Research suggests that menopause costs the economy £10 billion a year in sick leave and through the costs of replacing those who leave work.

A study by the Fawcett Society found that one in 10 women are forced out of work because of a lack of suitable support.

Menopause is a natural part of ageing for women and typically occurs between 45 and 55 years of age when their periods stop due to lower hormone levels.

Research by the Menopause Society suggests that half of women taking time off because of debilitating symptoms would not tell their employer the real reason.

‘Keep more people in work’

Last year, the NHS issued its first ever national guidance on menopause which said that health service employers should consider “any reasonable adjustments to their working pattern” including shorter hours, flexible breaks and remote working.

The NHS is the biggest employer of women in Britain. Of its 1.3 million staff, more than one million are female. One in five of all employees are women of menopausal age.

Launching the policy in November, the chief executive of NHS England said female health workers should not be expected to just “grin and bear it” and she urged other employers to follow suit.

Ms Rayner said Labour’s proposals are a simple and effective way for employers to support the wellbeing of their female workers.

“We want to work with businesses and trade unions to bring about practical solutions like this to improve productivity, keep more people in work and ultimately grow our economy for all,” she said.