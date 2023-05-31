Labour’s plan to stop drilling in the North sea is national suicide

Sir Keir Starmer

There are precious few grains of comfort for Conservatives as the Government finds ever more ingenious ways to repel its own voters. What does a cap on food prices do except create food shortages and bad memories of the 1970s? They’ll be bringing back the unlamented Austin Maxi next in that never-to-be-forgotten shade of nappy brown.

Our only hope lies in the leader of the Opposition’s truly remarkable stupidity, I think. Sir Keir Starmer has announced that Labour plans, when it is in power, to grant no new licences for oil and gas production in the North Sea. Apparently, this will turn us into “a clean energy superpower”.

I’m sure that will be a thought to cheer everyone up as we sit in the freezing cold and dark because we’ve had a week of the wrong kind of wind and our last coal-fired power station was destroyed in a fit of net zero zealotry so there’s no back-up to create electricity.

Here are six drawbacks to Sir Keir’s bright idea, feel free to send in your own:

Energy Security

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, we’ve kind of noticed that energy security is really rather important, haven’t we? We will still be using huge quantities of oil and gas to generate electricity under any foreseeable scenario for decades to come, whatever the Just Stop Oil brats may say. Relying on electricity from abroad is a bad idea. Norway could easily decide she wants to keep her own electricity, especially if it’s a bad winter. Having our own sources protects us from the vagaries of geopolitical instability and hopefully means we can keep the lights on if the chappies at OPEC get in a bad mood with us.

Cost

In the US, at times they’ve been paying only one fifth of the price for natural gas that British consumers have been paying. As Europe becomes too virtuous to exploit its own supplies, the cost of living crisis will only get worse. Energy prices are likely to rise across the board, which will be fun because we can’t even afford them at the moment. Everyone will be skint; recession, here we come! Also, importing liquefied natural gas from the States, transporting it 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, and pretending it doesn’t create a massive carbon footprint so we can make ourselves look greener is, er, lying.

Thousands of Very Angry Scotsmen

Tons of highly-skilled, well-paid jobs will be lost. Starmer reckons the unemployed can immediately find green jobs, but the energy transition won’t work that smoothly. If those jobs are lost prematurely, we could erode the skills base we need for the hi-tech jobs of the future. Also, how is Labour showing solidarity with workers by wrecking an entire industry? Don’t they leave that sort of thing to the Tories?

Killing the golden goose

The Tories’ windfall tax means oil and gas companies already pay a massive 75 per cent on their profits. It’s completely nuts to alienate major firms that contribute billions to the British economy. Plus, there is no prospect of any further private investment in any part of the energy industry, especially badly-needed nuclear, when a future government is threatening to wrench society off fossil fuels without a viable alternative.

You Can’t (Just) Stop Oil

You don’t have to be a climate change denier to see that oil will form part of our energy mix until, say, someone finds a way of making plastic from sunlight. Just wait until the idealistic young realise what electricity outages mean. You can’t charge your phone from a tree, Barnaby.

Economic Suicide

No biggie. Of course, the Conservatives could admit that there’s no way we’re going to hit the 2050 net zero target, at the same time encouraging oil and gas companies to get drilling so fuel bills would be much cheaper. Don’t be ridiculous, Allison. That might prove popular with voters!

