Labour Plans to Position on Brexit, Second Referendum Before Summer Recess

(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party aims to come to a clear position on Brexit and a possible second referendum by the end of the month.The party will decide on its new position in consultation with unions, a Labour spokesman told reporters in London on Wednesday. The plan is to come to a "definitive position" before Parliament breaks for recess in late July, he said.Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has edged toward backing a second referendum, but still has reservations. He’s under pressure from senior members of the party to come out definitively for a re-run vote, which would include the option to remain in the European Union. To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net;David Merritt at dmerritt1@bloomberg.netFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

