Labour Plans to Position on Brexit, Second Referendum Before Summer Recess

(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party aims to come to a clear position on Brexit and a possible second referendum by the end of the month.
The party will decide on its new position in consultation with unions, a Labour spokesman told reporters in London on Wednesday. The plan is to come to a "definitive position" before Parliament breaks for recess in late July, he said.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has edged toward backing a second referendum, but still has reservations. He’s under pressure from senior members of the party to come out definitively for a re-run vote, which would include the option to remain in the European Union.
