Labour plots ‘devastating’ inheritance tax raid

Charlotte Gifford
·3 min read
0
Keir Starmer Labour IHT
Labour is considering scrapping two exemptions – agricultural and business property relief - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Labour is planning a “devastating” multi-billion pound inheritance tax raid which could affect farmers and family business.

The party is considering scrapping two exemptions – agricultural and business property relief – that currently allow farms and businesses to be passed down at death without their families paying the divisive 40pc charge.

It is part of a plan to scrap a number of tax reliefs in a “loophole” closing exercise which the party believes could raise as much as £4bn, according to the Times.

It is unclear whether Labour is considering scrapping the relief in its entirety or reforming the exemption so it can no longer be used by investors who own agricultural land but are not full-time farmers.

Under the current rules, agricultural property can be 100pc exempt from death duties. Business property relief also protects family firms being passed down the generations, but also exempts some Alternative Investment Market (Aim) shares from inheritance tax – providing a tax planning tool for those with spare cash to invest.

It in part explains why wealthier individuals on average pay a lower effective rate of inheritance tax on their estates compared to middle-class families who typically have the majority of their wealth tied up in family homes which are not protected by the same tax breaks.

Experts warned scrapping the reliefs in their entirety would lead to the sale or break up of family farms and businesses in order to pay inheritance tax bills.

It comes amid rumours the Conservatives are considering abolishing inheritance tax altogether, or increasing allowances, in an effort to secure victory at the next general election as struggles against Labour in the polls.

Agricultural Property Relief, which allows farmers and investors to pass on land without paying the death duties, saves around £1bn from the taxman every year, according to data from HM Revenue and Customs.

Meanwhile Business Relief lets families claim tax relief when inheriting business assets or shares in a company.

Entrepreneurs, farmers and investors ringfenced £3.2bn from death duties through the exemption in 2020-21, the latest year for which full data is available – making it one of the most valuable inheritance tax reliefs.

Sean McCann of financial advice firm NFU Mutual said: “Removing Agricultural Property Relief could be devastating for the UK’s traditional family farms. Financial returns from agriculture can be lower than many other businesses. Agricultural

Property Relief enables farmers to invest in their long-term future with the knowledge their farm is sustainable for the next generation.

“Similarly, removing Business Property Relief would be a significant disincentive to business owners, and is likely to mean that in many cases the next generation would need to borrow significant sums to pay the tax, rather than to invest in future growth and jobs.”

Cutting Business Property Relief would impact investors with shares in unlisted companies, preventing them from claiming 100pc inheritance tax relief on their investments and leading to an exodus from Aim shares, he added.

It is understood that Labour is also considering removing business asset disposal relief, which allows individuals who own more than 5pc of a company to pay less tax when they sell their stake.

Reports suggest Labour will not announce the tax rises until shortly before the election campaign but will use them to fund pre-election giveaways.

Rachael Griffin of investment firm Quilter said that the idea of scrapping agricultural and business property reliefs have been “tabled by a number of think tanks” in recent years, saying it was “likely the Conservatives will be mulling over the possibility too”.

Those in favour of removing these exemptions argue that it will impact the wealthy whose estates are more likely to contain farmland, businesses and large investments.

But the now-disbanded Office of Tax Simplification acknowledged in its 2018 report on inheritance tax that both Agricultural and Business Property Relief play an important role in ensuring farms and businesses are able to survive as they are passed down the generations.

Recommended

Why inheritance tax is a greater injustice in Britain than anywhere else

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • AlphaSense, an AI-based market intel firm, snaps up $150M at a $2.5B valuation

    Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends, and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.

  • Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first open hearing

    After months of investigations, House Republicans will hold their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Taylor Swift reportedly set to attend Chiefs-Jets game Sunday night amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

    Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.

  • Over 10,000 shoppers love this 3-piece quilt set — it starts at $18 (50% off), today only

    Choose from 37 different colors for your perfect fall bedding.

  • Indian music label giant Saregama acquires Pocket Aces

    Saregama has agreed to acquire a 51.82% stake in the startup Pocket Aces as the oldest Indian music label makes deeper push into videos. Saregama is paying about $20 million for the 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million in the startup, the Kolkata-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The music label plans to acquire as much as 92.61% of Pocket Aces in the future and will determine the pricing based on completion of certain metrics, it said.

  • The Fed looks past its preferred inflation gauge

    The driver for more rate hikes won’t come from persistent inflation but whether the economy stays too hot.

  • Apple Wallet can now show UK users their bank account balances

    Apple has launched a new iPhone Wallet feature that lets UK users see their current account balance, along with recent deposits and payments.

  • India gov't to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows

    With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up of a body, called the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.

  • Scientists confirm that the first black hole ever imaged is actually spinning

    The first black hole humanity has ever imaged has also provided us with what researchers are calling "unequivocal evidence" that black holes spin.

  • Is winning the lottery all it's cracked up to be?

    There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.

  • Microsoft exec remains tight-lipped about making in-house AI chips

    Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott didn't completely dispel rumors about the tech giant developing its own AI chips.

  • X reportedly cuts half of its election integrity team

    X has cut over half its election integrity team including the head of the group, according to a report.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • Teamsters urge NHTSA to deny Cruise Origin exemption

    The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.

  • 'America's Got Talent' winner becomes first dog act to win in more than a decade

    'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.

  • X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

    According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.

  • Epic asks the Supreme Court to weigh in on its beef with Apple

    Epic Games filed a cert petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, setting things in motion for the highest court in the land to reexamine if Apple's software business violates federal antitrust laws. Apple will likely file a petition soon too, taking issue with a previous ruling that was partially sympathetic to Epic's complaints. Epic Games, which makes Fortnite and runs its own software marketplace, the Epic Games Store, initially sued Apple back in 2020.

  • Epic Games asks Supreme Court to reconsider Apple antitrust ruling

    Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.

  • After acquiring Damian Lillard, the pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks to win another NBA title

    Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.

  • From AI Assistant to image restyler: Meta's new AI features

    Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."