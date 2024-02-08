Labour plots to protect top public sector workers from pension tax raid

Labour is plotting to protect top public sector workers from its planned raid on pensions.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are planning to reimpose the £1.073m maximum cap on the amount that can be saved into pensions free of tax. Savings over this amount face a windfall tax under the so-called lifetime allowance.

However, fears of a public sector exodus have led to Labour drawing up plans to reintroduce the cap “in a way that ensures we retain public sector leaders”.

Senior Labour figures including Sir Keir Starmer, Sue Gray and the husband of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves are among those who have large public sector pensions. It is not known if they will benefit from the plan.

Last night, Labour refused to reveal details of who would be affected. A spokesman said that “a carve out for public sector workers” is “not our policy and it will not be our policy”.

They added: “Our solution will reintroduce a lifetime allowance in a way that ensures that we retain public service leaders.”

The confusion over the flagship Labour policy emerged as the party formally abandoned its £28bn-a-year green investment policy.

The Labour leader has backed away from a number of key pledges made in 2020 before he became leader, including a commitment to abolish tuition fees, launch a tax raid on tech giants and abolish the charitable status of private schools.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, scrapped the lifetime allowance cap in the spring Budget last year, following pressure from doctors and other high earners in the public sector, who were retiring early to avoid triggering five-figure tax bills.

Immediately after the Budget, Labour pledged to reinstate the cap but said doctors would still be protected to avoid an exodus from the NHS.

The reintroduction of the lifetime allowance could affect around 250,000 people, according to analysis by consultancy LCP.

It comes after the size of Britain’s workforce dropped in the wake of the pandemic, driven by a wave of early retirees, as well as long-term sickness.

Labour has now said that it is considering options that ensure the retention of both doctors and “other public service leaders” who are “crucial” for delivering its programme of reforms.

Tories said it raised questions around whether Labour’s own MPs and senior advisers would benefit from its “solution”.

Sir Keir Starmer is estimated to have pension pots worth £1m. Experts have previously suggested that he has a pension worth £700,000 from his time as Director of Public Prosecutions, and roughly £300,000 saved in his MP pension.

The Telegraph revealed last year that Sir Keir was the sole member of a “tax-unregistered” pension scheme during his time as DPP between 2008 and 2013, which placed no lifetime cap on his retirement savings.

It is understood Sir Keir is committed to ensuring he does not get any tax advantage that others do not receive.

Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who now works as an adviser to Sir Keir, had a pension worth £1.9m as of March 31 last year, according to government accounts.

Meanwhile, Nick Joicey, a senior civil servant and husband of the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, had a pension approaching the old limit, worth £967,000, as of March 31 2022.

A Treasury source said: “This proposal is nothing more than a hefty tax on private pensions to fund a special carve out that could well benefit key Labour officials.

“We removed the pensions tax to help keep our top doctors, police officers, military top brass and entrepreneurs in work. Labour will take us back to square one and tax millions into early retirement.”

Paul Bristow, the Conservative MP for Peterborough, said it was important that Labour clarify if Sue Gray would benefit from their proposed pension changes.

He said: “It would be quite something that one of the first concrete things they propose is to top up the coffers of senior Labour Party officials.”

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said that treating leading public servants’ pensions differently would be unfair to savers who had the same pension but did not work for the Government.

Sir Steve said: “Until now Labour had suggested that if the LTA came back it would come up with an NHS-specific solution.

“But if the party wants to protect all senior public servants this would be very difficult to implement and unfair to those on identical pensions built up in the private sector.”

The Telegraph understands that Labour has been in talks with teachers about how their pensions could be treated under new rules, despite warnings from experts that this could trigger a wave of demands across the public sector, from air traffic controllers to the Armed Forces.

Claire Trott, of the wealth manager St James’s Place, said special exemptions would be difficult to apply into pension law.

She said: “Where do you draw the line and will there be a discrimination challenge on the back of it?

“Taxing hard-working people, just because they aren’t in the public sector, seems like a hard stance.”

Baroness Ros Altmann, another former pensions minister, said Labour’s planned reform would be “disastrous”.

She said: “The UK pension system would become even more inequitable, unfairly rewarding those who are already better pensioned than almost everyone else and setting the country up for social division.”

Even if no new “solution” is introduced for top public service leaders, the lifetime allowance has historically favoured those in the public sector.

This is because for most workers in defined contribution pensions, the lifetime allowance applied to the value of their invested pot. However, for defined benefit pensions, the value of the cap was typically calculated by multiplying scheme members’ expected annual retirement income by 20.

It means that if the lifetime allowance is reintroduced at the same level of £1.073m, then a public sector worker could secure a retirement income of £53,655 without breaching the cap. However, a private sector worker who used their full pension allowance would receive an income of £48,000 if they were to buy an annuity, according to calculations from the adviser Nucleus Financial.

While defined benefit pensions are the norm in government, they have mostly vanished from the private sector as they are too expensive for employers to maintain. This was accelerated in 1997 when then chancellor Gordon Brown scrapped the tax relief on dividends that pension funds received on their investments.

Under the old rules, any savings over the limit were taxed at 55pc if the money was taken as a lump sum, or 25pc plus the individual’s income tax rate if taken out gradually.

The news comes as Labour storms ahead in the polls. Last month a YouGov survey of 14,000 people forecast that the Tories will retain just 169 seats in the next general election, while Labour will gain 385, giving them a 120-seat majority.

A Labour spokesman said: “Labour is committed to reintroducing a lifetime allowance and we are looking at different options for how to do this in a fair way.

“Given the absolute mess that the Tories have left our NHS and public services in after 14 years of chaos, we need to ensure that we retain senior NHS doctors and other public service leaders.

“A key consideration will be ensuring we retain public service leaders – who will be crucial for delivering Labour’s programme of reforms set out in our missions for government.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.