Labour is plotting a devastating economic blow – and its pensions raid is just the start

For a party that is 20 points ahead in the polls. Labour attracts extraordinarily little scrutiny. The general opinion is that Sir Keir Starmer is dull, safe and vaguely Blairite. Didn’t he kick out Corbo? And purge his party of anti-Semites? And hasn’t he just cancelled his £28 billion green investment plan, until this week the centrepiece of his economic programme?

I confess that this was my view until I started to read some of Labour’s policy documents. True, Starmer had a radical past. In his twenties, he edited the Trotskyist magazine Socialist Alternatives. He stood to the Left of every Labour leader from Neil Kinnock to Tony Blair. As late as 2020, he assumed the party leadership claiming that Corbyn’s 2017 manifesto was “our foundational document”. But surely, I reasoned, a combination of economic and electoral interests would push him to a more centrist position.

Then I had a proper look at some of Labour’s commitments. As I scrolled, I felt what was left of the fuzz on my crown begin to prickle and, as old Hamlet says, each particular hair to stand on end like quills upon the fretful porpentine.

Why, I wondered, had these pricey pledges gone almost unreported? Even Right-of-Centre newspapers seem more interested in railing against the failures of the current government (and those failures are real enough) than in properly dissecting what is to come under Labour.

I suspect many Sunday Telegraph readers are in a similar place. Not looking too hard at Sir Keir allows us to compare the Sunak ministry to our idealised alternative rather than to the practical, real-world alternative. But if you want to get a sense of what Starmer will do, take a quick dekko at the paper launched by Angela Rayner last month, almost wholly overlooked by the media, titled “A new deal for working people”.

Paragraph after paragraph carries a pledge to regulate or spend. Britain, which is finally dragging itself out of the hole dug by the lockdowns, will be shoved back down again under the weight of more trade union powers, workers’ rights and industrial claims.

Employees will have the right to switch off outside of working hours, with employers told not to contact them. Bosses will have a legal duty to tell their staff that they can join trade unions, and more union activities will be funded on company time. Collective bargaining will be extended.

Does Rayner imagine that this is the moment to make our firms less competitive? The pandemic and the Ukraine war were a double whammy to our economy. Taxes are at a 70-year high, debt is nearly 100 per cent of GDP and public sector productivity has slumped, as state employees refuse to return to the office.

Since none of the parties dares bring spending back to where it was at the start of 2020, the only alternative is to grow faster. The private sector could have the muscle-mass to pull us back to prosperity. But not if we keep stacking weights on it.

Here are some more of Labour’s weights: higher statutory sick pay; ending the qualifying period for extended employment rights; banning zero hours contracts; additional maternity leave and paternity leave and bereavement leave; longer deadlines to bring cases to industrial tribunals; removing caps on compensation limits; new health and safety laws; more provision for stress and mental health; more awareness of neurodiversity; equal pay comparisons across different employers; gender pay monitoring for outsourced workers.

The list goes on, and on, and on. And every one of these proposals will cost money and, worse, time. Labour’s leaders evidently have no idea what it is like to run a firm within tight profit margins. Many employers already offer their staff terms that go beyond these provisions. But they will now have to put up with the extra hassle, the log-keeping, the insurance against vexatious claims, the days off to prove to inspectors that everything is compliant.

Consider, as a case in point, Labour’s promise of a new Race Equality Act, which would require companies to show that they were not paying people differently on the basis of ethnicity.

There is absolutely no suggestion that employers are currently doing this, and for good reason. Quite apart from being both immoral and bad for business, it is already illegal. An additional statutory obligation will do nothing for ethnic minorities, but will be, in Kemi Badenoch’s words, a “bonanza for activist lawyers”.

It was, after all, a creative interpretation of the 2010 Equality Act that led in part to the bankruptcy of Britain’s second city. Birmingham City Council had been paying staff the same rates for the same jobs, but it turned out that there were bonuses available to bin-men and grave-diggers that were not available to cooks and care staff. Since the former jobs were deemed to be male-dominated, the local authority was stung with a bill for compensation and has already paid out over £1.1 billion.

Does this sound like a party with (to quote the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves) “a serious plan to grow the economy”?

The essence of Blairism was to ensure that the private sector continued to generate revenue that ministers could then redistribute to favoured groups. But Starmer seems not to have grasped that first bit. Again and again, he offers policies designed to appease a particular pressure group, or to elicit a good headline, with no thought given to the long-term costs.

For example, scrapping non-dom status is popular, because it looks like making rich foreigners pay more of our taxes. Except that they won’t. We are dealing, by definition, with an unusually mobile section of the population. The idea that they will wait around to be taxed on income that has nothing to do with the UK is a fantasy; and, when they leave, we will pick up the tab for the taxes that they were paying here.

Similarly, charging VAT on private schools will bring loud applause from a Question Time audience. But it won’t bring much revenue.

Some parents will avoid the charge by pre-paying fees years in advance. Others, unable to afford it, will leave the sector (Labour says five per cent, the independent schools themselves reckon 25 per cent). Their children will then have to be accommodated in state schools, wiping out the gain.

Then there’s the raid on private pensions. This will now, apparently, be enacted “in a way that ensures we retain public sector leaders”. But its effect, none the less, will be to disincentivise saving and reduce investment.

All these things pale into insignificance next to the gargantuan cost of decarbonising the grid by 2030. And don’t get me started on the risk of adopting all the EU’s social and environmental policies as part of some dynamic alignment deal.

In Labour’s defence, most of the policy commitments mentioned here are popular. Of course they are, when polled in isolation. Who doesn’t want new benefits, or more rights at work? Even higher taxes are popular when people think they will fall on the rich – which is how all new taxes are initially sold, before it becomes clear that the rich are insufficiently numerous.

The trouble is that Britain’s present mood is both impatient and statist. Whether because of screen addiction or a general shrinkage in our attention spans, we demand instant gratification, jam today. And, after months of being paid to stay at home, we now expect the government to pay our energy bills, fix our rent, run our transport.

Rishi Sunak, who inherited both a massive deficit and a subsidy-hungry country, is aiming to reduce taxation, spending and borrowing. Too timidly for conservative commentators, yes, but too radically for an electorate which, on economics, is further Left than at any time since the mid-1970s.

What will prompt a change in the public mood, now as then, is a full-on balance of payments crisis. Which, when Labour implements these policies, may be inescapable.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.