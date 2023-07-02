Labour’s private school tax raid to fund golden hellos for teachers

Bridget Phillipson unveiled plans to spend £56 million on ‘incentive payments’ for new teachers - Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

Labour will use a tax raid on private schools to hand each new teacher a £2,400 welcome bonus, the shadow education secretary has announced.

Bridget Phillipson unveiled plans to spend £56 million on “incentive payments” in an attempt to stem the number of tutors leaving the profession.

She said the “fully costed” policy will be bankrolled by the cash her party says it will generate from cutting the VAT exemption on independent school fees.

However, the Tories attacked the announcement as “yet another reckless spending plan” and said Labour has already spent that money elsewhere.

Ms Phillipson told Times Radio that there needed to be “a real shift, a reset of the relationship between government and the profession”.

She said that under Sir Keir Starmer, all new teachers would have to be qualified by having completed their first two years of early career training.

Those that did so would get a £2,400 welcome payment, designed to incentivise more people to take up and stick with teaching rather than quitting.

Ms Phillipson said: “It’s just over 56 million pounds that would cost and that will come through ending the tax breaks that private schools enjoy.”

Labour has estimated that taxing private schools would raise £1.6 billion, though experts have said the true return is likely to be much lower.

The EDSK think tank, run by Tom Richmond, a former government adviser, said that its sums were “very optimistic” and the policy could raise no revenue at all.

Under its best-case scenario, imposing VAT on fees would raise only £1 billion.

Labour has already pledged £350 million from the proposal towards recruiting more than 6,500 new teachers if it enters government.

It has also said that the policy would pay for “the most ambitious school improvement programme for a generation”, though it has not said how much that would cost.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said: “This is yet another example of Labour’s reckless spending plans.

“They are promising money for teachers and don’t realise they have already pledged that money elsewhere. It is clear Labour have no plan for education.”

She added: “The Conservatives have ensured we have record numbers of teachers entering the profession thanks to our tax-free bursaries worth up to £27,000.

“We’re also supporting schools with £2 billion extra funding this year and next - meaning we’ll be funding schools at their highest level in history by next year at £58.8 billion.”

