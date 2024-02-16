Labour 'will put Scotland at heart of government' - Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar addressed the first day of the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Friday afternoon

Scotland will be at the heart of the next UK government if Labour are elected, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader told delegates at his party conference that the SNP and the Tories were the "very best of frenemies", using each other as cover for their own failings.

"The Labour party has more ambition for Scotland," he said.

It follows a double by-election win in England - despite a recent antisemitism row over parliamentary candidates.

Labour overturned Conservative majorities of 11,220 in Kingswood and 18,540 in Wellingborough, where the 28.5% swing was the second biggest from the Tories to Labour in any post-war by-election.

During his speech, Mr Sarwar took aim at the Tories' record on the economy, with the country now in a recession, as well as the push to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

He also criticised the SNP's relationship with local authorities, citing recent cuts to services in order to fund an unexpected council tax freeze.

The SNP are "no longer trusted by the people of Scotland," Mr Sarwar said, describing the "industrial scale deletion of evidence to the Covid inquiry" and the "failure" to prioritise recovery after Covid.

Mr Sarwar told delegates that Labour will fund 160,000 new NHS appointments each year through the money raised from scrapping the non-dom tax status.

Scottish Labour says the tax change will result in £134m of additional health spending in Scotland.

Mr Sarwar has vowed to spend "every penny" of this in Scotland's NHS, with a focus on tackling waiting lists, with the money projected to generate the equivalent of 160,000 appointments for diagnostics and procedures each year.

And he reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Gaza - which differs from Sir Keir Starmer's call for a "sustainable" end to the fighting.

Ahead of the conference, Mr Sarwar claimed he and Sir Keir "ultimately have the same position" on the conflict during an interview with the BBC.

Bringing his speech to a close, Mr Sarwar described the next general election as being the most important for a generation said it was an "opportunity to reject the politics of division and despair" and "our opportunity to restore integrity, trust, and hope in our politics".

He added: "Yes, the coming election is an opportunity to get rid of this rotten Tory government, and to tell the SNP that we've had enough of you failing Scotland and its people.

"But it's more than that - it's an opportunity to change our country.

"Our chance to elect a Labour government, to put Scotland at the heart of that government and to change our country for the better."

It comes after Labour suspended two parliamentary candidates in the past week over comments about the conflict in Gaza.

Gareth Jones, the former Labour MP for Hyndburn, is facing an investigation over comments he allegedly made about Israel.

The party withdrew support for their candidate for the Rochdale by-election, Azhar Ali, for apparently making antisemitic remarks.

Sir Keir has received criticism for failing to withdraw support from Mr Ali sooner.

When he became Labour leader in 2020, he promised to tackle antisemitism saying he would "tear out this poison by its roots".

Meanwhile, Sir Keir also said last week that he had no choice but to ditch Labour's £28bn a year green investment pledge.

It represented a major scaling back of the party's plans to invest in green industries if it wins power, following weeks of confusion about the policy.

The Labour leader said it was no longer affordable because the Tories had crashed the economy.

And he told the BBC that Labour would still spend more than the Tories on green projects if it wins the election, and was committed to "clean power by 2030".

Hundreds business leaders in the north east of Scotland have signed an open letter to Sir Keir, warning that the party's energy policies will lead to job losses on a scale similar to the coalmine closures of the 1980s.

The letter from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce says that extending the windfall tax on oil and gas profits and removing investment allowances would cost around £20bn in lost revenue to the UK Exchequer, as well as threatening the country's energy security.

Earlier Mr Sarwar told BBC Scotland the party's green prosperity plan was "still there" and a centrepiece of their growth plans.

On an upcoming election, he added: "I think the election comes down to this choice. The SNP want to send MPs in Scotland to sit opposite a government and shout at it.

"I want to send a government where we send Scottish Labour MPs who will sit in government round the table and help make decisions."

Analysis box by David Wallace Lockhart, BBC Scotland political correspondent

A ceasefire in Gaza. The two-child benefit cap. Bankers' bonuses. Appearing on picket lines. These are all areas where Anas Sarwar has taken a different approach to Sir Keir Starmer. Despite this, the two still have a close relationship.

They're politically similar, and you can tell they're happy to work with one another. Disagreements seem to be handled in a very agreeable manner.

But with a general election looming, these divergences raise a big question for Anas Sarwar. Who's in charge of Scottish Labour MPs?

If Labour send a decent number of representatives to Westminster after the next election, do they vote how Anas Sarwar tells them? Or is Sir Keir in charge?

On the majority of issues it probably wouldn't matter - the Scottish and UK leaders agree on far more than they disagree.

But when opinions vary? That's when things get awkward. They'll be expected to vote the way Labour whips (at Westminster) tell them to. That's been the case with the two Scottish Labour MPs currently in the Commons.

Which could leave Mr Sarwar looking slightly impotent. A leader in name only.

Right now, Anas Sarwar will be focused on getting as many Labour MPs elected in Scotland as possible. But questions about how they'll vote will dog this campaign.