Would Labour really dare to send JK Rowling to jail?

A Labour government looks inevitable. Still, at least it won’t be dull. Because, according to reports, Labour are weighing up a new policy on gender identity. And it’s spectacularly draconian.

It would mean that, if you refuse to refer to a trans or non-binary person by his, her or their preferred gender pronouns, you could be sentenced to two years in prison.

The flaws in such a proposal should be obvious. For one thing, a prison sentence wouldn’t necessarily act as a deterrent. JK Rowling, for example, has told her 14million followers on Twitter/X that she would “happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex”.

Sending the country’s most beloved author to prison is presumably a scenario that Sir Keir Starmer would prefer to avoid. But even if he wanted to jail her, he couldn’t – thanks to the proposal’s key shortcoming.

There wouldn’t be any cells to put her in.

As has been reasonably well publicised, this country’s prisons are full. We no longer have enough cells to accommodate rapists and burglars, let alone people who refer to the pop star Sam Smith as “he” rather than “they”. So where would Labour put them all?

Perhaps, to free up space for these wicked misgenderers, Labour could release the type of prisoners that the modern Left considers less dangerous: shoplifters, drug dealers, murderers etc. Given that Sir Keir is a former Director of Public Prosecutions, however, it seems unlikely that he would countenance such a scheme.

Then again, there is an alternative possibility. And it would throw new light on Sir Keir’s recent pledge to vanquish Nimbyism.

He isn’t planning to cover the Green Belt in houses. He’s planning to cover it in prisons.

That must be it. It’s the only way Labour would have enough cells to accommodate everyone who shares JK Rowling’s views on gender ideology. Admittedly, building hundreds of thousands of prisons would cost a lot of money. But, for Sir Keir, it would pay off.

After all, prisoners can’t vote. So, in 2029, Labour will win again. Because by then, everyone who doesn’t support them will be in jail.

These Greens have gone sex-mad

Do you know what a “sapiosexual” is? If not, allow me to explain this exciting new term. It means someone who is sexually attracted only to people of high intelligence.

You may be thinking, “That sounds like me. I must be a sapiosexual.” If so, however, it’s probably best not to say so out loud – for two reasons. First, it might make people think you’re a tedious show-off who’s just trying to sound clever. (“I’m only attracted to people of high intelligence – because, of course, I’m a person of high intelligence myself! It’s so important to have things in common!”)

The second reason not to say it, though, is even more important. Furious Left-wing activists might denounce you as a hateful bigot.

That, at least, is the impression given by a new document drawn up by LGBTQIA+ members of the Green party. Although it’s entitled “Guidance to Identify Queerphobia”, the document also contains a passage about sapiosexuals. And it decrees that the term “sapiosexual” can, “in some situations”, be considered “racist”.

Sadly, the authors don’t explain why. I wish they would, because I’m struggling to make sense of it. After all, if you think it’s racist to be attracted only to people of high intelligence, doesn’t this imply that you think people of other races are of low intelligence? So if you call sapiosexuals racist, aren’t you yourself being racist?

It’s all very odd. There must be more to it. And I think I’ve worked it out.

The real reason Greens resent sapiosexuality is that it makes them feel rejected.

I’ve got a beef with the anti-meat brigade

Continuing their tireless quest to deprive us of life’s pleasures, scientists have declared that we must drastically reduce the amount of red meat we eat. To avoid contracting Type 2 diabetes, say researchers at Harvard, you should consume no more than 70g of red meat a week.

But this advice isn’t just joylessly puritanical. It’s also impractical. Because 70g is roughly equivalent to half a hamburger – and only a third of a steak.

Imagine if either of those was your ration of red meat for an entire week. Personally, I suppose I could cope with eating only half a hamburger. The truth is, burgers these days – certainly the so-called “gourmet” ones – are far too big. Or at least, far too tall. They could give lockjaw to a python.

The idea of eating only a third of a steak, however, is ridiculous. Quite apart from anything else: what am I supposed to do with the remaining two thirds?

I can hardly give them to my wife, because she’s a vegetarian. So, to avoid food waste – as we’re constantly urged to do for the sake of the environment – I’d have to put the remaining two thirds in the fridge. But in the fridge, cooked steak only keeps for four days. So if, a week later, I eat the second third, I’ll get food poisoning. And if, a week after that, I eat the third third, I might die.

This is why I for one won’t be cutting down on red meat. It could be incredibly bad for my health.

