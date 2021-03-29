Labour rejects Tory tactical voting plan to thwart Alex Salmond's independence 'super-majority'

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar attends the launch of Scottish Labour's election campaign, unveiling a National Recovery Plan outside the Vale of Leven hospital - Getty Images Europe

Labour's new Scottish leader has refused to sign up to any pact with the other Unionist parties to thwart Alex Salmond's aim of delivering a "super-majority" for independence in the Scottish Parliament election.

Anas Sarwar dismissed as a "game" a Tory proposal that the best-placed pro-UK candidate in each constituency be given a clear run to defeat the SNP, with the other Unionist parties standing down their candidates.

Mr Sarwar attacked Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, for "playing games at a time of national emergency" and said Mr Salmond's new Alba Party is "not a serious attempt to reframe our political debate around the constitution".

Referring to the furious war between Mr Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, he claimed Alba was instead "an attempt to settle scores, to seek revenge and about individual people's egos."

But the Scottish Tories accused him of underestimating the threat posed to the Union by Mr Salmond's new party and said it was "hugely disappointing" to see him reject the plan.

Psephologists have warned that the Alba Party could pick up a seat in each of the eight regions in the Holyrood election if it secures only 6.6 per cent of the list vote, with five of the seats being lost by the Unionist parties.

Mr Salmond plans to exploit the Scottish Parliament's complicated voting system to deliver more than 90 pro-independence MSPs in 129-member chamber.

The SNP won 59 out of 73 constituencies in the 2016 election but only four on the regional list, which assigns seats to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation that deducts constituency wins.

Under Mr Salmond's plan to 'game' the system, pro-independence Scots would vote SNP with their constituency vote and Alba Party on their regional ballot paper.

Mr Ross insisted at the weekend that it was time for him, Mr Sarwar and Willie Rennie, the Scottish Lib Dem leader, to discuss a tactical voting campaign to stop Mr Salmond's plan.

He said Mr Sarwar and Mr Rennie were "not recognising the clear and present danger from the Alba Party", but the Scottish Labour leader rejected the accusation.

Mr Sarwar said: "I think what you see from Douglas Ross, and actually from Alex Salmond, is politics as a game. This is not a game, this election is not a game, our parliament is not a game.

"It is about focusing on what our priorities should be as a country, and deciding what the focus of our parliament should be for the next five years."

He said he had urged Mr Ross to "grow up" and argued that "what he is trying to do is to play a game because he has no ideas about how we unite our country around a recovery plan."

Arguing that the contest was "in many ways a wartime election" thanks to the pandemic, he argued the public would not expect politicians to focus on "the old arguments or trying to settle scores."

Asked if Mr Salmond should take part in future TV debates, Mr Sarwar added: "I want no part of that kind of ego-trip of one individual, because our recovery is more important than the psychodrama of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon."

But Annie Wells, a Scottish Tory candidate, said: "Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour just don’t seem to get how real the threat of another independence referendum is.

“It is hugely disappointing to see him once again reject our calls to join together and stand up to the threats from the nationalists."

