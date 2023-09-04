Labour’s reshuffle is even duller than their policies

The slow and steady drip-feed of news about Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle has not so far been the inspiration for the most exciting headlines of the day. Perhaps this is intentional; having a reputation that makes John Major look like a home counties version of Silvio Berlusconi has hardly done the Labour leader any harm.

Still, given Labour expects this new team to lead the party into the next general election and to form the next cabinet, it badly needs some sort of eyebrow-raising moment, something to catch the eye and the attention of the average punter. Even Rishi Sunak’s understated reshuffle piqued some public interest. But so far, this reshuffle has been defined less by the appointment of new shadow cabinet members than by the departure and demotions of better known faces.

The exit of former shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon isn’t exactly big news, but there were many who had great hopes for the Oldham MP ever since he won the contest to replace his predecessor, Michael Meacher, in a by-election in 2015.

The demotion of Starmer’s former leadership rival, Lisa Nandy, sent packing to International Development, was also well trailed, though her replacement at Levelling Up, deputy leader Angela Rayner, is perhaps a signal that Starmer wants more focus on the Red Wall seats that fell to the Conservatives in 2019.

Rayner has her own mandate from party members but that does not mean she is guaranteed a shadow cabinet spot; Starmer could remove her if he wanted, and rumours of a difficult relationship between the two have convinced some that Starmer has considered doing just that. But for now she is safe, and has been given the added title of deputy prime minister, another bauble that her leader was not obliged to offer.

Perhaps it’s a sign of Starmer’s increasing confidence that he is willing to bring Rayner ever closer to the centre of influence in the party.

For those of us who were fully paid-up members of the Four Point Five – the elite percentage of Labour members who supported Liz Kendall for the party leadership in 2015 – her long-delayed and well-deserved appointment to the shadow cabinet as work and pensions secretary was a bright spot in an otherwise (so far) dull affair.

But it’s disappointing to see Pat McFadden, another belatedly-appointed shadow cabinet member, moved to become Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator. One of the party’s best communicators and thinkers, his understated media performances have been an asset to the party for many years. Perhaps Starmer will be wise enough to appoint him to the cabinet proper when his campaign coordinator title becomes irrelevant after the general election.

And Jonathan Ashworth has every right to feel a touch disappointed today, after being moved from the work and pensions brief and made Shadow Paymaster General, attending shadow cabinet. Ashworth determinedly sat in shadow cabinet throughout Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as leader, a decision for which he was frequently criticised but one he felt was necessary in order to maintain a voice of reason in the key portfolio of health. It was a genuine act of self-sacrifice on his part, given that during those dark days the reward of an actual, real ministerial job was not a prospect for any Labour MP.

The phone calls continue and nervous front- and back-benchers remain glued to their phones. This is an important reshuffle, after all. But unless the new appointments start to look a bit more interesting than the sackings, most people might not notice that it’s even happening.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.