Labour turmoil sweeps Australia as inflation stirs 'spirit of anger'

Former union leader Christy Cain rallies workers on strike at Knauf plasterboard plant in Port Melbourne
1
Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul
·6 min read

By Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - After a decade of making up to A$200,000 a year (about US$135,000) on oil and gas rigs as a fitter and subsea equipment specialist in Western Australia, Adam Naylor had had enough.

He had watched his pay go backward and conditions worsen during the pandemic, he said, as companies enforced isolation periods for fly-in-fly-out workers and cut pay rates for the days when they were not working.

"The work had become too patchy and also the rates have just totally decayed," said Naylor, who returned to Melbourne last year and got a job at a steel plant 30 minutes from his home. "I don't feel you get compensated in any way for the inconvenience of living offshore."

Now his peers in the offshore industry are pushing for a better deal, part of industrial action at oil and gas facilities that has hit global majors and reflects broader tumult in Australia’s economy.

The country clocked its most days lost to disputes since 2004 in the June quarter, official data show, as a tight labour market and cost-of-living pressures fueled demands for improved wages and conditions.

The malaise began when teachers, nurses and paramedics exhausted from the pandemic repudiated long-standing policies limiting public-sector pay rises. But it is spreading across finance, energy, retail and aviation, threatening to push up labour costs in industries facing supply-chain bottlenecks and worker shortages.

"When you get a pretty volatile brew of capped wages, increasing demands for service and squeeze on the workforce, something's got to give," said John Buchanan, head of the University of Sydney's Health and Work Research Network, who was on his seventh day of a strike over a pay dispute at the university.

A wage fight at Shell cost the energy giant an estimated $1 billion in liquefied natural gas exports between June and August, just as prices hit records.

Employees of National Australia Bank Ltd said this month they will strike for the first time since 2001 if the lender cannot improve on an offer of a 5% raise. Annual inflation stood at 7.3% in the September quarter.

Domestic cabin crew of Qantas Airways voted this month on options including a 24-hour strike after the company proposed wage freezes and longer shifts. At iPhone maker Apple Inc., customer-facing staff began stoppages last month oct to demand fixed two-day weekends.

The turmoil is especially pronounced because union power was curtailed in Australia under laws in place since the 1990s. Union membership is about 14%.

In addition to inflationary pressures, unions cite windfall profits at mining and energy companies, fueled by high coal and gas prices, to support their case for raises.

"What workers want is a fair share," said Zach Duncalfe, coordinator of the Offshore Alliance, a combination of the Australian Workers Union and Maritime Union of Australia, which won increases in base pay at Japanese giant Inpex Corp's Ichthys gas operations after a strike in February.

Concerned about the impact of industrial action on the Australian economy, the Fair Work Commission, the labour umpire, this month on Nov. 18 blocked strikes at the country’s biggest tugboat operator, Svitzer, for six months.

CANBERRA BACKS UNION PUSH

The angst comes as Australia's first Labor government in nine years is poised to pass legislation giving unions the power to negotiate wage deals that cover several employers, allow industry-wide strikes, and grant workers more scope to request flexible arrangements.

Business leaders say the measures, which are likely to gain Senate approval this week, will hurt the economy.

"We now face the prospect of more strikes and fewer jobs," said Innes Willox, chief executive of the Australian Industry Group.Global miner BHP Group says multi-employer bargaining in the mining industry, where it says workers are highly paid, is unnecessary and risks cutting flexibility in wage deals and fueling industrial action.

"It's just so essential that Australia remains competitive," Chief Executive Mike Henry told reporters recently.

The number of workers involved in Australian strikes in the first half of 2022, about 85,000, was more than that of the United States, despite the latter's far larger labour force, according to data published by Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Jim Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work at the Australia Institute, a think tank, said a "spirit of anger" was evident as Australians were "seeing their living standards slipping through their fingers".

In the year to June, the average Australian wage rose 2.6%, compared with inflation of 6.1%, according to official data. Despite seven interest-rate hikes since May, inflation is set to climb further before subsiding in 2023, the government says.

'A LONG RIDE'

The resources sector is a focus of the strife amid a global energy crunch. As well as raises, workers want a reversal of the increased casualisation that has made jobs less secure for some.

Workers held a short strike at four coal mines run by BHP Group on Nov. 4, a mine run by Peabody Energy in July, and a mine run by South32 in August. BHP workers are in talks with management after threatening further action.

"It's all about job security," said a BHP coal truck driver, a casual employee, who was told by supervisors to keep working when permanent staff downed tools on Nov. 4. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern for their employment, said one sticking point was that casual workers did not get additional pay for working public holidays.

BHP says it has been pushing to beef up its permanent workforce, creating nearly 4,000 permanent jobs in operational services since 2018.

In the offshore oil and gas industry, workers at a site run by Santos Ltd, Varanus Island, have been disrupting operations for more than 100 days, while those at gas facilities run by Chevron Corp and Woodside Energy Group are pushing for union-led wage deals at sites where unions previously have not been active.

Oil and condensate output fell 20% in the September quarter from the same period a year earlier, and LNG exports were down 7%, partly because of industrial action.

Australia’s Federal Court this month ((Nov. 23)) cleared the way for the industrial umpire to consider ordering Woodside to negotiate a new collective agreement.

The same day, Woodside told staff it had raised base pay rates, including a 10% increase for offshore workers, after its merger with BHP’s oil and gas division. The Offshore Alliance said on its Facebook page that this would improve the starting point for negotiations for an enterprise agreement.

Bargaining in this way "would represent a departure from how we have worked for many decades, which is direct engagement with our people", a Woodside spokesperson said.

But in the current climate in Australia, workers are in no mood to back down.

The union is “locked in for a long ride," said Duncalfe, the alliance official.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul; Editing by David Crawshaw)

Recommended Stories

  • Just $79, Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Price Ever

    The Solo3 headphones are deeply discounted to $79.99 right now -- a whopping 63% off their regular price

  • Government accused of ‘weakening’ Online Safety Bill as it removes ‘legal but harmful’ requirement

    Ministers ‘snatching defeat from the jaws of victory’ in face of free speech concerns over long-delayed plans to police the internet

  • Fact check: Post misleads on mail-in voting, 'ballot harvesting' in Florida

    Florida has not banned mail-in ballots or ballot collection, but it's true that Florida requires a voter ID and added an election police force.

  • If your boss shows this 1 personality trait, it’s more likely that you’ll be happier at work

    Organizations took the fast track to a world dominated by remote technology, which meant that business leaders had to make a more concerted effort to be “human.” COVID had a personal dimension that affected people in so many different ways. No one had the answers, of course, but lending an empathetic ear and facing these challenges together somehow made the world a little safer and more manageable.

  • Welcome home sailors of USS Thomas Hudner

    Today, hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Thomas Hudner made it home just in time for the holidays.

  • How a Solar Storm Could Bring Your Plane Crashing Down

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA passenger jet is flying steadily over Alaska when the pilot notices that the coordinates on the console look incorrect. After a few seconds, the radiation counter begins to tick up. Almost simultaneously, a warning from the local air traffic control arrives, letting flights know that an intense solar event has started. The pilot realizes that the plane should move a few thousand feet lower and asks the traffic control for permission, o

  • First talks to end S. Korea truck strike fail

    STORY: South Korea failed to reach agreement with striking truckers in a first session of talks on Monday (November 28).That's according to the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union.It marks the fifth day of a nationwide walkout, which is causing supply chain glitches and a shortage of concrete at building sites. The government estimates daily losses from the stoppage at around $224 million, with supplies of cement and fuel for gas stations also running short. Container traffic at ports was barely a fifth of normal levels on Monday morning. It is the second major strike in under six months by thousands of truckers demanding better pay and conditions.And the lack of a resolution makes it more likely that Seoul will compel strikers to return to work.The union said it had asked the government to reverse steps towards issuing a so-called 'work start order'", which it called "undemocratic and anti-constitutional". It added that the next round of talks is set for Wednesday (November 30).If the work start order is enforced, failure to comply can lead to cancellation of trucker licenses and three years in jail, or a fine of up to 30 million won - that's over $22,000.The strike is disrupting industrial activity at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is dependent on exports, already expects a slump in growth.President Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the strike as taking the nation's logistics "hostage" in the face of an economic crisis. His office said he would hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (November 29) to consider a work start order.

  • The Packers need to find the guts to say no to Aaron Rodgers

    It's time to let Love rule.

  • Russians damage pumping station that supplies water to Mykolaiv

    Russian occupiers have damaged a pumping station in Kherson Oblast with a missile strike, hampering the process of restoring water supply to the city of Mykolaiv. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram Quote: "During a missile strike, Russian terrorists damaged the Mykolaivvodokanal [monopoly municipal utility company of Mykolaiv] pumping station, locates in Kherson Oblast.

  • Casino Stocks Got Good News, but Investors Remain Wary

    The stock market started the week on the wrong foot, as investors focused on threats to the health of the global economy in key areas like China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all dropped about 1.5%, giving up a portion of their November gains. Casino stocks have been hit hard over the past three years, as the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has held back resort operators from realizing their full potential.

  • Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program

    State won't change 40-year-old policy even though the impact has been minimal.

  • The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank sees the stock market plunging 25% as a recession hits, but recovering by year-end 2023.

  • Fed could lower interest rates in 2024, Williams says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday said the U.S. central bank needs to press forward with rate rises but did not say how fast and how far it will need to boost short-term borrowing costs, even as he reckons a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures likely ease. "I do think we're going to need to keep restrictive policy in place for some time; I would expect that to continue through at least next year," Williams said at a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York, noting that borrowing costs need to rise to bring down overly high levels of inflation. "I do see a point probably in 2024 that we'll start bringing down nominal interest rates because inflation is coming down."

  • St. Louis border officer discover more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings

    Border officers seized 422 fake Super Bowl rings in St, Louis headed from a home in Illinois, authorities said.

  • China Covid protests: Fury and fear of virus puts Xi Jinping in a bind

    For three years the patience of one billion Chinese was stretched with lockdowns - now it's snapped.

  • Mike Purcell, Russell Wilson downplay exchange, saying Purcell was trying to provide “spark”

    Broncos teammates Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell said after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers that their is no dissension between them. Running off the field in the fourth quarter, Purcell was caught making a beeline to Wilson and yelling at the quarterback. It did not appear friendly. Wilson, though, said the defensive lineman simply told [more]

  • Nimitz departs Bremerton for its next global deployment

    Family members and loved ones bid farewell to sailors as the carrier begins its months-long deployment.

  • Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England

    If England needs any added motivation ahead of its final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, it only has to watch a certain video from 2016. Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their British neighbors crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time. England was humiliated.

  • North Korea's Kim aiming for 'strongest nuclear force'

    STORY: Kim Jong Un said North Korea is working towards becoming the world's most powerful nuclear force. State media reported the leader’s announcement on Sunday. It came as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the November 18 launch of the new Hwasong-17, the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile to date. State TV KRT released pictures of Kim and his daughter posing for photos with the military officials, scientists, engineers and others involved in the test. In his order promoting the officers, Kim said building up the country’s nuclear force would “reliably protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people”. Adding that the country’s "ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century." Kim also praised the scientists as having made a “wonderful leap forward” in developing the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles. In an another report, state news agency KCNA said the Hwasong-17 “clearly proved” that North Korea is “a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists.” With the Hwasong-17 able to reach the United States mainland, the earlier test launch prompted Washington to urge the United Nations Security Council to hold Pyongyang accountable for its missile tests. Such tests are banned by Security Council resolutions.

  • Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

    The former judge and federal prosecutor pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' initiative to recruit police officers by providing $5,000 signing bonuses.