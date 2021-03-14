Labour will vote against bill to give police more powers over protests in wake of Sarah Everard vigil

Tony Diver
5 min read
Police officers intervene in peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday, March 13 - Leon Neal&#xa0;/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
The Labour Party will vote against a bill to give police more powers over protests this week in the wake of the Metropolitan Police’s crackdown on a vigil for the murder victim Sarah Everard.

David Lammy, the shadow home secretary, said Ms Everard’s death had “instigated a national demand for action to tackle violence against women” and prompted the party to vote against the Government’s plans.

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill is due to be debated in Parliament this week and would fulfil a number of Tory manifesto pledges, including tougher sentences for child murderers and sex offenders.

It would also hand police more powers to deal with protesters, including stricter controls on when gatherings can take place and limits on how much noise they can make.

Ministers say the legislation would make it easier to convict protesters who do not follow conditions placed on them by police, such as the Extinction Rebellion activists who brought London to a standstill in the summer of 2019.

Labour had originally intended to abstain on the bill, but said the aftermath of a police crackdown on a peaceful vigil for Ms Everard on Saturday was “no time to be rushing through poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest”.

Civil liberties groups have expressed concerns about a clause in the bill that prohibits protesters causing “serious annoyance” – a concept they claim is poorly defined in law.

A Government source on Sunday night accused Labour of “hijacking” Miss Everard's vigil as “cover” for their opposition to the bill’s other measures.

“I don’t think you can really conflate a candlelit vigil on Clapham Common with Extinction Rebellion tying themselves to the petrol tanks of vans or gluing themselves to the floor outside St Thomas’ Hospital. I think that’s offensive in its own right,” the source said.

Mr Lammy is understood to have privately raised concerns with ministers about the equalities impact of tougher sentences for rapists and other offenders.

Amanda Milling, the Tory chairman, said Labour was “trying to block tough new laws to keep people safe, including many vital measures to protect women from violent criminals”.

“By voting against this bill, Labour are voting against tougher sentences for child murderers and sex offenders, killer drivers and measures that protect the vulnerable,” she said.

Jess Phillips, Labour’s shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said Ms Milling’s attack on her party was “disgusting and untrue”, arguing that the bill “does absolutely nothing currently to increase sentences for rapists, stalkers, or those who batter, control and abuse women”.

Labour’s shift was welcomed by many of the party’s backbenchers, who had previously supported elements of the bill but now believe tougher measures on protests could mean other vigils are shut down in the future.

One MP told The Telegraph: “What’s happened in the last few days has focused a lot of colleagues’ attention on what [the law] could be, not just what it is at the moment, and so we’re in the right place now.”

Labour’s decision to oppose the bill is understood to have worried ministers and the Tory whips, who have been calling liberal Conservative MPs to make sure they intend to vote with the Government.

Steve Baker, a Tory MP who has previously opposed disproportionate policing of protests, said there would not be a large Conservative backbench revolt and he still intended to vote for the bill because police need more power to deal with Extinction Rebellion-style activism.

“I think you will see many Tories expressing some misgivings, especially about 'serious annoyance' but I don’t think you’ll see a mass rebellion against the bill,” he said.

“The bill is necessary to deal with radical new tactics by political protesters.”

A Home Office source said the Government does not expect to lose the vote.

Meanwhile, misogyny could become a hate crime under an amendment to the Government’s domestic abuse bill to be voted on by the House of Lords on Monday.

Labour is backing the proposals – as could the LibDems – which raises the chances that it could be passed in the wake of the controversy over Miss Everard’s murder and growing calls for tougher measures to stem violence against women and girls.

Eleven out of 43 police constabularies in England and Wales have made misogyny a hate crime, trialled the policy or are considering it.

The amendment would force police to investigate and record whether misogyny played a part in any crime. A further amendment would be needed to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill for it to lead to longer sentences for perpetrators.

Stella Creasy, the MP who is co-ordinating the amendment on hate crime, said: “It is very clear that the understanding within the police about how to address violence against women has some way to go. A quarter of police forces are already taking this approach which is helping with that.”

The High Court will also rule on Monday on claims that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has discriminated against women by weeding out “weak” rape cases in order to boost its conviction rates.

The End Violence Against Women (EVAW) coalition brought the action after a whistleblower claimed there was a covert policy change at training sessions for prosecutors that encouraged them to take “weak cases out of the system”.

The EVAW coalition claim it led to a collapse in successful prosecutions with rape victims now having only a one in 70 (1.4 per cent) chance of the offence resulting in a charge.

