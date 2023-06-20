Labour ‘willing to bend UK to EU rules’ in return for Brexit food deal

Labour has pledged to prioritise a reduction in checks for food producers - Reuters/Phil Noble/File Photo

Labour is willing to sign Britain up to following EU rules in return for a deal that would reduce post-Brexit checks on food, David Lammy has suggested.

The shadow foreign secretary said “negotiation involves trade-offs and discussions” when asked if he would bend to Brussels’ demands for the UK to mirror its standards.

He also cited Switzerland’s deal with the bloc, under which the country copies and pastes the EU rulebook, as an example of an agreement Britain could strike.

Mr Lammy’s remarks will enrage Brexiteers and add to their suspicions that Labour wants to return the UK to the bloc via the backdoor.

During a speech at a conference in Birmingham, he reiterated that his party “will not rejoin the EU, the single market or customs union” in government.

David Lammy said that ‘negotiation involves trade-offs and discussions’ when asked about Labour’s plans for Europe - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He said: “I know that disappoints some people here today. The next Labour government will be focused on what is pragmatic.

“It’s mistaken to think that after such a messy divorce, it is possible to propose marriage again, even before two ex-partners have gone on a date.”

He said that Labour would go through the Brexit trade deal “page by page, seeking ways to remove barriers and improve opportunities for business”.

He was also asked about the party’s plans for a veterinary agreement, which it has pledged to prioritise to reduce checks for food producers.

The Government has twice asked for a deal like the one New Zealand has with the bloc, that would see the UK and EU voluntarily acknowledge each other’s standards as equal.

Brussels has rejected that request on both occasions, most recently last autumn, arguing that Britain must sign up to Swiss-style alignment of rules instead.

Mr Lammy said that most British voters were behind Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for closer ties with the EU - Ewan Bootman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pressed on whether Labour would ultimately end up accepting the EU’s demands, Mr Lammy replied: “It seems to me that if New Zealand and Switzerland can broker such deals, we can as well.

“We’re not naive that any negotiation involves trade-offs and discussions. But we do think, on a whole range of areas, it’s not our desire in the Labour Party to reduce standards and therefore a veterinary deal is something that we can achieve.”

He also argued that most British voters were behind Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for closer ties with the EU, which has been attacked by senior Tories.

Mr Lammy said that rising interest rates and inflation, plus a post-Brexit drop in exports, meant that the public was on board with the need for change.

“When I say that it is our number one priority to fix our relationship with the European Union, I think the British people support that,” he said.

“I think people in the UK recognise because they’re feeling it in their pocket, that we do need to have a total shift and a reset within our relationships.”

