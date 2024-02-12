Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate

Labour has withdrawn its support for its Rochdale by-election candidate and suspended him from the party after he was embroiled in an anti-Semitism row.

A party spokesman said the decision to withdraw support for Azhar Ali in the Feb 29 by-election had been made in light of “further comments” that surfaced on Monday. The nature of the fresh remarks was not immediately clear.

Mr Ali is understood to have been suspended from the party, pending an investigation.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was forced into the U-turn after a barrage of criticism of Mr Ali, including from within Labour. It comes a day after the party said it would continue to support his candidacy after he apologised.

He will not be replaced as the Rochdale candidate because it is not possible to amend the ballot now that nominations have closed. It means Labour will not be endorsing anyone to defend its majority of around 9,000 in the Greater Manchester seat.

The party had previously vowed to keep campaigning for Mr Ali after his apology for accusing Israel of paving the way for the slaughter of its own people on Oct 7 in order to get the “green light” to attack Gaza.

But on Monday night, the Labour spokesman said: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour Party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019. We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

Azhar Ali had faced a backlash after his comments - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Shortly before the statement was published, it emerged that the party had received a formal complaint over Mr Ali’s comments from the director of the Labour Against Anti-Semitism campaign group.

The organisation, which is not affiliated with Labour, told Sky News: “Sir Keir Starmer has made good progress fighting anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, but this episode shows that more needs to be done or it risks becoming a bigger problem.”

The statement came after it emerged that Mr Ali had called for Israel to be investigated for potential war crimes in Gaza.

In a letter to Sir Keir after the Hamas attacks, he joined around 40 Labour councillors in accusing Israel of a “blatant violation of international law” with “collective punishment” of Palestinians.

The signatories said it had been “deeply unsettling” to witness the “relentless bombardment” of Gaza, criticising the “historical injustice of the illegal occupation of Palestinian land”.

The letter urged the United Nations and International Criminal Court to appoint independent arbitrators “to assess the validity of evidence of war crimes”, according to local reports, and also claimed there was “undeniable proof” of “Israeli military brutality” in the West Bank.

According to reports by LancsLive and the Lancashire Post, the councillors’ letter, sent later in October, said: “Our residents have experienced profound distress due to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“It has been deeply unsettling to witness the tragedy in Gaza and Israel. Amidst the relentless bombardment in Gaza, there is undeniable proof of Israeli military brutality in the West Bank. We firmly assert the importance of upholding international law. We vehemently condemn any actions that lead to the loss of innocent lives.

“Israel’s blatant violation of international law through the denial of essential resources such as food, water and fuel must be unequivocally denounced. The collective punishment of 2.2 million Palestinians cannot be justified.”

The letter said a ceasefire “is imperative, hostages must be freed, and it is crucial to recognise that lasting peace can only be achieved by addressing the historical injustice of the illegal occupation of Palestinian land”.

Labour had earlier said Mr Ali’s claims that Israel deliberately let Hamas massacre 1,200 citizens on Oct 7 were “out of character”.