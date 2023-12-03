Labour won’t ‘turn on spending taps’, Starmer to pledge

Sir Keir Starmer will look to head off Tory attacks that Labour would be reckless with the public finances - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA

Sir Keir Starmer will on Monday pledge not to “turn on the spending taps” in a clear signal that he would not reverse planned Tory spending cuts.

The Labour leader will insist he is ready to face down Left-wing MPs in his party after he angered them with his praise for Margaret Thatcher.

In a speech on the economy, Sir Keir will attack the “high tax” Conservatives and vow to be “ruthless when it comes to spending every pound wisely”.

He will look to head off Tory attacks that Labour would be reckless with the public finances by promising to make higher growth his “obsession”.

The Labour leader will blame Rishi Sunak for overseeing a period “worse than the 1970s” and creating “huge constraints” on how much money is available.

“Anyone who expects an incoming Labour government to quickly turn on the spending taps is going to be disappointed,” he will say. “Growth is stagnant and public services are on their knees.

“Taxes are higher than at any time since the war, none of which was true in 2010. Never before has a British government asked its people to pay so much, for so little. Inflation, debt, taxes – we face huge constraints.”

Sir Keir will say increasing growth “will have to become Labour’s obsession if we are to turn around the economy” and boost public spending.

He will add: “At the same time, we will be ruthless when it comes to spending every pound wisely. When times are tough – like now – that is the least people expect.”

The Labour leader’s rhetoric will raise expectations that he is preparing to match Tory plans to rein in public spending.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has laid out proposals to increase departmental budgets by an average of one per cent a year from 2025. That means unprotected areas including local government, further education, courts and prisons, face a real-terms cut of almost two per cent after inflation.

Labour, like the Conservatives, has promised to bring down the level of national debt and has put balancing the books at the heart of its election agenda.

Aligning with Government spending plans, as Gordon Brown did in 1997, would head off Tory attacks claiming that Sir Keir intends to raise taxes. But it would also risk further angering Left-wing MPs who have been alienated by his approach to the economy and his stance on Gaza.

He sparked a fresh backbench backlash on Sunday when he used an article for The Telegraph to praise Baroness Thatcher, hailing her for effecting “meaningful change” and “setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

He later insisted was making the point that she was one of Britain’s most consequential leaders rather than saying he supported her policies.

Asked about the remarks by the BBC, he said that mentioning her legacy “doesn’t mean I agree with what she did” while in office.

Figures on the Left blamed Lord Mandelson, the former Blairite Cabinet minister who has been informally advising him, for the intervention.

One Labour MP said: “Does he really think that Thatcher followers will be fooled into voting for him? In the meantime, he is jeopardising long-time Labour voters. It is a damaging piece of Mandelsonian fantasy.”

Kim Johnson, the MP for Liverpool Riverside, said Baroness Thatcher was “not someone any Labour supporter should look up to”.