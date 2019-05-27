Labour's Corbyn backs taking Brexit back to the people, in election or public vote

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday Brexit could only be resolved by taking the issue back to the people, either at a new national election or a public vote.

"With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote," he said in a statement.

"We will not let the continuing chaos in the Conservative Party push our country into a no deal exit from the EU. Parliament can and will prevent such a damaging outcome for jobs and industry in the UK."

