Labour's tourist tax in Wales threatens to force small holiday let firms out of business

Holidaymakers on the North beach near Tenby in South Wales. It's warned that proposals for an overnight visitor levy could dissuade families from choosing Wales for their holidays - iStock editorial/Getty Images

The newly-refurbished cluster of holiday lets on Clyne Farm overlooking Swansea Bay are the pride of businessman Geoff Haden, who also owns the childhood home of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

However, recent tax measures taken by the Welsh Government have burdened Mr Haden with additional costs, and a looming new tourist tax threatens to deter tourists further from crossing the Severn Bridge for their rural getaways.

Mark Drakeford’s government has said that proposals for an overnight visitor levy will be put to the Senedd within the next two years, with those in the sector fearing that it will tip the scales for families against choosing Wales for their holidays.

Mr Haden told The Telegraph that the policy will be “off-putting” for tourists and is of “real concern”.

“This is worse than the tolls on the Severn Bridge and we know what a deterrent that was to visitor numbers,’’ he said.

The cost levelled at tourists staying in visitor accommodation will be up to the local authorities, with the funds raised to be reinvested in local tourism, according to proposals.

This comes after changes to tax rules on holiday lets in Wales came into force in April, which say that self-catered accommodation should be filled for at least 182 days of the year, otherwise business owners could face paying premium council tax rates.

The Welsh Affairs Committee this week urged the Welsh Government to “re-examine” the levy proposal, and warned it could have a “potentially negative impact” on the sector. The cross-party committee said it was “concerned” by the country’s “relatively low profile overseas”.

The concerns are echoed by rural sector representatives, who have accused the Welsh Government of an “anti-tourism and anti-rural agenda”.

Mark Tufnell, of the Country Land and Business Association, said the report “ought to be a wake-up call to a Welsh government that’s undermining its rural tourism industry”.

The tourist tax is the latest in a string of left-wing policy decisions from Mark Drakeford’s government, which have included trialling a universal basic income and the introduction of a 20 miles per hour speed limit in residential areas to be implemented this year.

Tom Giffard MS, shadow minister for tourism, said: “One of the problems the report identified is that whilst people come for a day, not enough visitors will stay overnight. These are the sorts of people likely to spend significantly more in our local economy.

“That’s why Labour’s tax is a tax on overnight stays – exactly the sort of people we need to be attracting to ensure a vibrant tourism economy here in Wales,” he said.

A Welsh government spokesman said that “visitor levies are commonplace across the world” and insisted that local authorities could “make a real difference by generating new revenue to develop and enhance local services and infrastructure”.

“We are ambitious for Wales as a tourist destination and will continue to work with communities, visitors and businesses to achieve sustainable growth for tourism across Wales.”

The spokesman said that the changes to local tax rules “for self-catering accommodation and second homes are designed to help develop a fairer housing market and ensure property owners make a fair contribution” to their communities.

They added: “We are taking radical action using the planning, property and taxation systems to achieve this, as part of a joined-up package of solutions to a complex set of issues.”

