Labrador retriever shot in Evans, deputies investigating

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Evans man said someone shot his Labrador Retriever.

The 27-year-old said his dog, who survived, was shot near the 2000 block of Millshaven Trail after escaping from his home, according to an incident report.

The man said he was blowing off his front porch when his golden lab, Bella, ran from the home to a wooded area across the street, according to the report.

He told deputies shortly after the dog entered the woods, he heard two gunshots.

Deputies noted they saw a wound to the dogs chest but were unable to find any witnesses.

Bugs arrive in Augusta: Augusta to see an increase in ants, roaches, mosquitos this year

Now opening: Three more Augusta hotels hit market; Kia dealership moves to North Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man says his dog was shot in Evans, deputies investigating