Lab's Owners Indicted For COVID Fraud, Feds Say: Around Parsippany

Parsippany Lab's Owners Among 6 Indicted For COVID Fraud: Feds

6 linked to Metpath conspired to defraud Medicare by paying illegal kickbacks and bribes of more than $250K for tests, authorities said.

Recreational Weed Near Parsippany: Closest Places to Buy

13 New Jersey dispensaries so far have been approved to sell recreational cannabis to adults. Here's what's closest to Parsippany.

Parsippany Daycare Center Anchors Effort To End Childcare 'Deserts'

The pandemic worsened NJ's childcare 'crisis,' experts say. A Parsippany center joined efforts to make it more affordable.

Driver Extricated After 2-Vehicle Crash In Parsippany: Police

Officials took the victim to the hospital for minor injuries.

Unused Medicine? Where To Drop It Off Around Parsippany

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 30. Here's where you can properly dispose of prescription drugs around Parsippany.

NJ SAT Scores Released In 2022: See How Parsippany Scored

Every New Jersey high school's average SAT scores were released. Here is how the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District performed.

