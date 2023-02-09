Lac Du Flambeau man charged in Outagamie, Oneida, Vilas counties with violent crimes related to domestic abuse

A 29-year-old Lac Du Flambeau man is charged in three counties with crimes related to domestic abuse and battery to at least two different people.

Frank R. Schuman faces a combined 15 charges in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties.

According to the criminal complaints, in January and February 2022, Schuman repeatedly assaulted, pointed a gun at and choked a woman. In April, he broke another woman's jaw and in May he physically and sexually assaulted her, the complaint says. The criminal complaint indicates a third person may have also been physically assaulted in January of that year.

Schuman is in custody at Vilas County Jail. He has an adjourned initial appearance in Vilas County at 11:15 a.m. Monday and a preliminary hearing in Oneida County at 11 a.m. Wednesday. No hearings have yet been scheduled in Outagamie County.

In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said it is leading the investigation and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Lac Du Flambeau man charged in Outagamie, Oneida, Vilas counties