Lacarne man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, domestic violence charges

PORT CLINTON — An Ottawa County man is facing kidnapping, abduction and felony domestic violence charges after he allegedly repeatedly struck a woman and would not let her leave a Port Clinton residence.

Robert Garcia, 41, of Lacarne, was indicted earlier this month on charges stemming from a May 29 incident.

He was indicted June 9 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office incident report, police responded to a Fulton Street residence May 30 to discuss a possible domestic violence incident from the previous night.

A woman told police she and Garcia got into an argument that turned physical, with Garcia slapping the woman across the face.

Woman reports being grabbed and punched

She said Garcia grabbed her and punched her with a closed fist on her left arm.

The woman told police Garcia would not let her leave the residence that night or go into another room without him being present.

Police took photos of injuries to the woman's arms, neck and face.

When questioned by police, Garcia stated there was an argument but nothing physical happened, according to the OCSO report.

Garcia's indictment noted he had been convicted of two previous domestic violence offenses.

His kidnapping charge is a first-degree felony, with the domestic violence and abduction charges third-degree felonies.

A jury trial for Garcia's case is scheduled for Aug. 16 in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Lacarne man faces kidnapping charges after alleged assault