Lacey couple wakes up to sound of people talking inside their home, police say

Here’s a chilling thought: What if you heard intruders inside your house?

That’s what police say happened Monday morning when a Lacey couple woke up to hear people talking inside their house. Then they heard the front door slam shut and the intruders were gone, Lacey Police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

Police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Jessica Court Southeast about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Barnes said. Jessica Court is east of Ruddell Road and south of Mullen Road.

Nothing was taken from the home and nobody was hurt, but there was evidence that someone had entered the residence, she said.

Barnes had a tip for residents: Before you go to sleep at night, make sure all windows, doors and garage doors are shut and secured.

Anyone with information or video showing the suspects leaving the Jessica Court home, which is on a cul-de-sac, can call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.