Lacey girl, 14, who was hit by car while riding bike, remains hospitalized, police say

A 14-year-old girl who was knocked unconscious in a bicycle versus car crash earlier this month is now in a medically-induced coma, Lacey police said in an update on Tuesday.

The girl is at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

About 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, the girl was headed west on the sidewalk on Mullen Road, between Ruddell Road and College Street, while a driver was headed in the same direction.

According to Lacey police, citing witness accounts, the girl turned left onto a crosswalk near Park Place Loop at about the same time that the driver had arrived at the crosswalk, resulting in the crash. She was knocked unconscious, Lacey police said at the time.

The incident is still under investigation, Lacey police Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. There was no evidence of reckless driving or driving under the influence and no criminal charges have been filed, he said.