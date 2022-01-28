Lacey gun purchases soared in 2020, police data show

Lacey gun purchases soared in 2020, rising 80 percent over 2019 totals, according to new Lacey police data shared with a City Council committee this week.

Lacey Police Chief Robert Almada presented city-related crime data for 2020 as well as preliminary numbers for 2021.

The emergence of COVID-19 had a dampening effect on 2020 crime overall as many people, early in the pandemic, were largely forced to stay home. But 2020 also was the year of George Floyd — a Black man who died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer — and it was his death that triggered social justice movements throughout the country, including in Thurston County.

And those protests and demonstrations drove gun sales higher in Lacey, as well as across the state and country, Almada said.

In Lacey, they rose 80 percent to 2,682 guns. In 2021, sales fell nearly 7 percent to 2,501 guns, but the overall totals for both years were well above historical levels, he said. Lacey police track sales in the city because they process background checks for each new purchase.

On more than 50 occasions, Lacey police provided mutual aid to Olympia police during 2020, Almada said.

Other crime-related categories for 2020 fell across the board. Total incidents fell 17 percent to 38,786. Arrests, citations, DUI arrests, collisions and injury collisions all fell by double-digit margins, according to the data.

Because the early days of the pandemic largely forced people to stay home, it was thought that incidents of domestic violence would rise, but that did not happen, the data show.

In a separate conversation with The Olympian, Almada said domestic violence incidents in Lacey fell to 331 in 2020 from 399 in 2019.

Overall for 2020, Lacey produced a crime rate of 53.1 per 1,000 residents. That was lower than the statewide average of 65.3. It also was lower than Tumwater, which had a crime rate of 57 per 1,000 residents, and much lower than Olympia’s 82.5 per 1,000 residents.

As for 2021, total incidents were down 1 percent from 2020, and the total number of arrests fell again, too, but as the economy reopened and more people returned to the roads, the city saw an increase in citations, DUI arrests, as well as an increase in collisions and injury collisions.

Auto thefts, vehicle prowls and catalytic converter thefts, which has been felt by communities throughout the county, also rose dramatically in Lacey.

The city experienced as many as 55 vehicle prowls over the fall, but that number fell by a third after Lacey police arrested a prolific vehicle prowler, Almada told the committee members.

The committee members — council members Lenny Greenstein, Ed Kunkel and Andy Ryder — were largely quiet during the presentation, but Ryder finally asked about the catalytic converter thefts.

“Where are they being turned in for dollars?” he asked.

Metal recyclers, Almada said, but he acknowledged that even then it’s still not clear. The challenge has been tracking the exhaust-controlling devices, which are made with precious metals, because they often are taken out of state or exchanged among many people.

Although the 2021 numbers are considered preliminary, Almada thinks Lacey’s crime rate per 1,000 residents will rise to 55.7 in 2021 from 53.1 in 2020.

Some other 2021 police data

▪ Use of force: Out of 38,364 incidents in 2021, Lacey police used force 38 times. Of those 38 times, 11 of them involved using a restraint called “the wrap.”

▪ Lacey police received six personnel complaints in 2021. Of those six, four were external to the police department and two were internal complaints. The six complaints were down from a 10-year average of 11.6, Chief Almada said.