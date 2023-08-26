Lacey homicide suspect arrested in fast food parking lot. More arrests possible, police say

Lacey police arrested a homicide suspect Friday evening who was wanted for a shooting death that occurred on Monday in the city.

Scott M. Brodrick resisted arrest when officers first approached him Friday in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Quinault Drive Northeast in Lacey. He was eventually taken into custody with the use of less-lethal force and a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog, Lacey Police spokesperson Det. Sgt. Jeremy Knight said in a statement.

On Monday, police were sent to a shots fired report at a mobile home park in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane Southeast in Lacey. There, officers found a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police soon identified Brodrick as the suspect. The Olympian typically does not name suspects until they have appeared in court; however, in this case Brodrick has already been identified in The Olympian and other local media. Police advised the public to be on alert for the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Lacey Police had assistance from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team during Friday’s arrest just after 6:30 p.m.

Brodrick was treated and released at a local hospital and was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of murder in the first degree while armed with a firearm, Knight said.

Apparently, others aided Brodrick during or after the homicide. Those suspects have also been arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, Knight said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime and others may be arrested for aiding Brodrick, Knight said.