Lacey homicide victim has been identified

A 43-year-old man, who was shot and killed at an area mobile home park last week, has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Brian Fraley of Lacey was shot and later died at the scene in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane Southeast, which is north of Yelm Highway and east of College Street in the city.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

Fraley’s death triggered a weeklong search for Scott M. Brodrick, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm Friday evening, Lacey police announced.

Brodrick was previously identified because he was considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect resisted arrest when officers first approached him Friday in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Quinault Drive Northeast in Lacey, The Olympian previously reported.

Brodrick was eventually taken into custody with the use of “less-lethal force” and a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog, Lacey Police spokesperson Det. Sgt. Jeremy Knight said in a statement, according to that report.

Others aided Brodrick during or after the homicide, according to Knight’s statement. Those suspects have been arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, Knight said, and more arrests may be coming, The Olympian reported.

The man who was shot to death also had been shot in the leg in May at the same address.