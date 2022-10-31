Lacey man accused of killing wife whose body was found on Monmouth roadside

FREEHOLD - An Ocean County man was arrested this past weekend for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road in Ocean Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, the announcement said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman who appeared to be severely injured was seen by a driver at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in Ocean Township, according to Santiago. Ocean Township police responded to the scene and identified the victim, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in at the Berkeley Township Police Department headquarters, Santiago said. He is in custody, awaiting his first appearance and detention hearing at Monmouth County Superior Court.

Wine chiller murder: Brick woman convicted of bludgeoning wife to death

Anyone with information about this matter should contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Zachary Rhein at 732-531-1800.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lacey NJ man charged with murder after wife's body dumped in Monmouth