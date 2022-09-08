Lacey man accused of murdering his father at home

A Lacey man has been charged with the murder of his father, Ocean County officials announced Thursday.

Justin Donaldson, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday when Lacey police were sent to a home on Weehawken Avenue at 4:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office. After Donaldson's brother tried to check in on his father and was denied entry by Donaldson, he called 911.

When police entered the home, they found the David Donaldson, 67, of Lacey dead and with apparent trauma to his face, the press release said.

Donaldson was taken to the Ocean County jail and is awaiting his detention hearing.

This is the third instance in the last few weeks in Monmouth and Ocean counties of a man being accused of killing his father. Ernest Kotey was accused of killing his father and attacking his aunt at his father's Hazlet home on Aug. 17. And Kenneth Knapp Jr. was arrested Aug. 19, accused of killing his father in the Matawan home they shared in May.

