Lacey man dies after being handcuffed by deputies

A man died while in law enforcement custody at his Lacey area home on Tuesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old man died after deputies put him in handcuffs, The Olympian reported.

Lacey firefighters initially responded to a “medical event” at the home and requested deputy help because people at the residence reportedly told dispatchers the man was “acting erratically” and needed “medical attention.”

Deputies handcuffed the man “without resistance” to ensure the safety of responders and others in the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was seated and speaking with deputies while waiting for firefighters to arrive, but “ultimately became unresponsive,” according to the news release.

Deputies uncuffed the man and lifesaving measures were given but he died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which is run by the twin brother of the Thurston County sheriff, is leading an investigation into the incident.

The the cause of death will be determined by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name and the names of the deputies involved haven’t been released.