Lacey man pleads guilty to stealing over $200K from romantic partner while she was sick

TOMS RIVER - A Lacey man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a woman he was romantically involved with while she was suffering from medical issues, authorities said.

In early 2019, Ross Miserendino — who was in a romantic relationship with the victim at the time — agreed to help the victim pay her bills after she became temporarily unable to manage them herself due to medical complications, according to an announcement from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Miserendino, 56, was given access to her checks and bank account information, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office and Lacey police found that between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino signed the victim's name without her permission on 146 checks, which totaled $171,000. Most of the checks were written out to Enrique Roldan, 43, of Jackson, but some went straight to Miserendino, the announcement said.

Miserendino and Roldan shared the takings, according to the prosecutor's office.

Miserendino also stole about $11,000 in personal property from the victim's home in Lacey, according to the announcement. Additionally, he took a credit card from her without consent, charging around $34,000 to it, the prosecutor's office said.

Miserendino is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4, 2022, before state Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter, where the prosecution will recommend he serve five years in state prison, as well as be required to pay $217,300 in restitution to the victim.

Miserendino was charged with theft on June 23, 2021, and Roldan was charged the day after, the announcement said. They were released on a summons, and the charges against Roldan remain pending.

