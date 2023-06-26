Lacey man stabbed in head by child after violating protection order

Lacey Police arrested a 38-year-old man and booked him into the Thurston County Jail on felony charges Sunday night after he violated a no-contact order protecting his wife and child. The man called 911 himself, after being stabbed in the head by his child.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Knight said police responded at 6:48 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at The Dakota apartments near Carpenter Road and Pacific Avenue. He said a man had called reporting he had been stabbed by his child during an argument with his wife.

Police arrived and found the man had a stab wound in the back of his head, and police learned he was in violation of a protection order against his wife and child. The man was taken to an area hospital to have his injuries treated, then he was booked into jail on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, residential burglary and assault.

Knight said police are still investigating the incident. Lacey Fire District 3 assisted in the response.