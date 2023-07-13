Lacey mom admits role in 2-year-old son's fentanyl overdose death

Judge gavel, law books and courthouse background. Concept of law, legal.

TOMS RIVER−A 35-year-old Lacey woman whose 2-year-old son died from an overdose of fentanyl found around her home has admitted to her role in the boy's death.

Natalie M. Sabie pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in the child's death in her home in September.

Prosecutors will be seeking a 10-year sentence for the manslaughter charge and five years for the endangerment, which will run consecutively, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. She will have to serve 85% of the manslaughter charge before becoming eligible for parole.

Sabie has two other children, who were 1 and 12 at the time of the incident, according to a court document. Both were in the home when the 2-year-old died on Sept. 7, authorities said.

Lacey officers went to the home after a 911 call that day from Sabie about her unresponsive child. The officers and paramedics tried to save the toddler, but he was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

According to an affidavit, detectives found blankets with Halloween and animal motifs and characters from a children’s television show on a couch in a bedroom that was also littered with syringes and wax folds containing residue of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use and linked to overdose deaths.

A forensic pathologist found that the boy died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lacey NJ mom admits to her role in her toddler's fentanyl OD death