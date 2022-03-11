Man arrested after he hits car near Yelm Highway, then tries to flee, Lacey police say

Lacey police officers responded to calls of a collision Thursday night on Yelm Highway that ended in the arrest of a local man.

Sgt. Shannon Barnes said the 36-year-old Lacey man was booked into Nisqually Corrections on suspicion of driving under the influence after he rear-ended his black SUV into a Honda Accord at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Ruddell Road Southeast.

The man allegedly tried to flee the scene after being confronted by other drivers in the area, hitting two more cars in the process, she said.

Barnes said a tire fell off the SUV that forced him to stall his vehicle, then police arrived. Only minor injuries were reported. The intersection was closed off for some time.