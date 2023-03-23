Lacey police arrest man in 2022 death of 13-month-old boy

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy in November, according to Lacey Police.

The arrest of the man came after the boy was reported to have been injured in a fall at a home in the 9000 block of Campus Glen Drive Northeast in Lacey on Nov. 11, 2022.

Medics responded after a 911 call was placed from the home at 1:44 p.m. The boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of his death was homicide.

Police said the suspect lived in the home but was not related to the victim.

The man was taken into custody on probable cause for second-degree murder.