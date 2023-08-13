Lacey police arrest man accused of threatening juveniles and find gun, drugs

Lacey police arrested a man Thursday accused of threatening a group of juveniles with a gun.

Police said they got a call that a man flashed a gun in front of the group in a local convenience store, threatened them, and then fled in a black Mazda SUV.

Officers said, after speaking with the juveniles and reviewing surveillance video, they were able to get a description of the man and his car and broadcast it to the rest of patrol.

The Lacey Police Department said a short time later a community service officer saw the car driving on 6th and College. Officers were able to catch up to it on the Martin Way northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. Officers stopped the car and detained the man and woman inside.

The woman told officers that the man handed her a gun after they left the convenience store and that it was in the glove box. Officers said they got a search warrant and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, several hundred narcotics pills, scales, and packing material. Officers also said the pills may have been laced with fentanyl.

Lacey PD said the man has ties to several other counties and is allegedly a convicted felon. He was booked on charges of harassment, unlawfully possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawfully possessing a gun.