Lacey police arrest man Wednesday in connection with ‘tragic’ 2022 teen homicide

Lacey police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of murdering a teen boy in 2022 on Wednesday.

Detectives booked the man into Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the jail log. Police announced the arrest in a Wednesday news release.

This development follows an investigation into an incident that occurred on Nov. 11, 2022, on the 9000 block of Campus Glen Drive Northeast. Police say they responded to the residence at 1:44 p.m. after a 911 call reported a 13-year-old boy had been injured in a fall.

The boy was pronounced dead that evening after being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the release.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the boy had died due to “multiple blunt force injuries to the head” and his manner of death was homicide.

Police believe the man they arrested lived in the residence with the boy, but they were not related.

“This was a senseless and tragic loss of a young life,” Detective Sgt. Jeremy Knight said in the release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of this young child.”