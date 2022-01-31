Lacey police arrest suspect in Friday morning stabbing

Law enforcement arrested a man suspected in a stabbing incident that occurred Friday morning.

Jelani K. Cornett-Watts, 18, was arrested at around 6:25 p.m. Friday night, just hours after police issued a public request for information on his whereabouts.

Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said police were dispatched to the 4300 block of 29th Ave. SE on Friday morning to reports of an adult male who had suffered a stab wound. By the time police arrived, Cornett-Watts had fled with his girlfriend in a tan 2011 Ford Taurus.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was treated for his wounds.