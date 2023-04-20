Lacey police arrest teen in connection with April 2 shooting outside house party

Lacey police arrested a 17-year-old Thurston County resident in connection with an April 2 shooting that hospitalized one person.

The alleged shooting occurred outside a house party on the 4600 block of Stonegate Street Southeast, west of College Street. Lacey police responded to the scene at about 9:50 p.m. after a caller reported the incident, Sgt. Jeremy Knight previously said.

Lacey police announced the new arrest in a Wednesday afternoon news release. Detectives reportedly arrested the 17-year-old boy at about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The alleged victim, a 19-year-old Lacey man was taken to local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The release indicates the man has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Knight previously said the caller and the alleged victim were in or near a car outside the house party when someone shot at them. No additional details were shared in the news release.